Photo Gallery: The Best Pictures From Mizzou’s Matchup with Alabama
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers broke its home win streak of 15 games. It was the Alabama Crimson Tide that did the deed.
Even with some fourth quarter theatrics, the Tigers weren't able to come back. They were able to make it close with a 27-24 loss. Missouri had two touchdowns in the second half.
"Disappointing because we had an opportunity," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in the post game conference following the win. "Proud of the way our defense fought, proud of the way our offense fought, but ultimately, we just had too many critical mistakes in critical situations to win."
Missouri On SI's photographers spent their evening at Faurot to share their favorite photos from Week 7. Check out some of the on-site pictures from the game below.
Sam Simon
1. Snagged
This picture is so clean to me. The action is crystal clear, he caught the ball, no other players in the shot- it's all so good to me.
2. Behind the Scenes
Even though you can't see the front of the desk, you can see the SEC Nation logo on her cards. This paired with the wires in the foreground gives this a good "behind the scenes" vibe- hence the title of the picture.
3. Golden Performance
I am a big fan of the lighting and clarity of this picture paired with the pose and motion in the hair. You can also see the green ribbon worn on her left shoulder, as well as on that of all of the other shoulders of Golden Girls, Marching Mizzou, Truman, and the Color Guard to honor Josie Woodward, a former Golden Girl who passed this past week.
4. "We Only Play These Guys Once"
I enjoy the intensity of the picture and seeing the drop of sweat coming off of him when he's yelling. He puts his entire heart into every game and this conveys that well.
5. Stadium Pulse
I enjoy a fan picture in every game I shoot. This one is easily the pick of this game because it has both Truman, and the "STADIUM PULSE" sign, as well as lots of yelling faces and rally towels.
Amber Winkler
6. Jump Catch
Personally, I think I would need to be looking toward the ball when trying to catch it. But I am also not Ahmad Hardy, who can do whatever he wants. Way back in the back is quarterback Beau Pribula, who threw the ball.
7. Who Needs the Ball?
I'm starting to think I have some weird luck or coming out of halftime is just when the Tigers think is an amazing time to score a touchdown. In both the UMass game and this one, Missouri scored a touchdown right after I got down to the field.
I like that you can see his teammates reaction in the background of the photo.
8. After the Smoke Clears
While everyone was celebrating the touchdown in the second half, head coach Eli Drinkwitz had some frustrations to let out at the referees. This is one of the tamest of the photos that I have of him with the referees.
The photo and background is still hazy from the touchdown firework's smoke.
9. Scream
This is a guy who was stellar at the end of the game. It felt like every other photo I was taking was of him with the ball in his hands. I just love the gold and the details of the thigh pads you can see.
10. Sway with the Fans
Win or lose, the players sway with the fan. This week was a lot more somber and down. I admire the players for standing in front of a slightly hostile student section and doing this anyways.