Mizzou Central

Photo Gallery: The Best Pictures From Mizzou’s Win Over UMass

The Missouri Tigers played the UMass Minutemen at Faurot Field for their final non-conference game on Saturday afternoon. Check out some photos from the victory.

Amber Winkler, Sam Simon

Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A Missouri Tigers cheerleader watches the Marching Mizzou band ahead of a game UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A Missouri Tigers cheerleader watches the Marching Mizzou band ahead of a game UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
In this story:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With all the alumni back in town, the Missouri Tigers took home their fifth win of the season for Homecoming.

Missouri had a rough start, but ended up dominating the UMass Minutemen 42-6. The Tigers were able to get a bunch of younger players some playing time and chance to make some plays. They did it in front of yet another sold out crowd.

"Really appreciate the crowd to be here," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "Five weeks in a row is really difficult for everybody, and for us to have the atmosphere we had at kickoff was really, really impressive. Just appreciate the dedication that our fans have shown. Now, they gotta rest up and get ready for two weeks, but really appreciate them, proud of the way our guys fought."

Missouri On SI's photographers spent their evening at Faurot Field to share their favorite photos from Week 5. Check out some of the on-site pictures from the game below.

Sam Simon

1. No One Else

James Madison II leans against the goalpost for a prayer before the game begins.
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver James Madison II leans against the goalpost for a prayer before the game begins. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

I've seen lots of different perspectives on a pregame prayer shot- but none like this one. I was happy to get this moment at a new angle.

2. Keep Moving

Ahmad Hardy continues to rush while being held and chased by multiple UMass defenders.
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy continues to rush while being held and chased by multiple UMass defenders. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

I almost feel that Hardy is in front of the pack- everybody is chasing behind him but he keeps going. This shows his strength and his ability to keep going after contact.

3. Fired Up

Khalil Jacobs celebrates after making a play.
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Khalil Jacobs (5) celebrates after making a play. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

I always try to get emotion shots when I shoot a game. This was my favorite of the night

4. All of the Lights

The Mizzou student section is lit up by phone flashlights behind the UMass bench
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Mizzou student section is lit up by phone flashlights behind the UMass bench / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

It is hard to capture a moment like this on camera- you can't feel the energy unless you're there. However, the gold lighting, the UMass bench, and the student section and flashlights make this picture radiate and I find it very appealing.

5. Taking It Away

Santana Banner intercepts the ball in the second half of the game.
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri safety Santana Banner catches an interception in the second half of the game. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

I had worried I didn't get a good picture of this interception. Things happen so quickly it can be hard to get the moment in time. What I wasn't able to get was how high Santana was off the ground- easily over a foot or 2.

Amber Winkler

6. Setting the Scene

A Missouri Tigers cheerleader watches the Marching Mizzou band
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A Missouri Tigers cheerleader watches the Marching Mizzou band ahead of a game UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

The cheerleaders were all lined up looking at the band and I saw the bow when I was walking past. I love detail shots like this and thought that the cheerleaders deserved some love. The gold of the MU contrasts from her hair and the rest of the bow so well.

7. Still Got It

A member of the Mizzou Alumni band plays with Marching Mizzou band
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A member of the Mizzou Alumni band plays with Marching Mizzou band ahead of a game UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Homecoming is about the alumni. I enjoyed seeing the former Marching Mizzou members playing with the band. This picture of the old man playing really stood out to me.

8. Post-Touchdown Moment

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Jayven Richardson celebrates the touchdown of running back Jamal Roberts (20)
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Jayven Richardson (75, left) celebrates the touchdown of running back Jamal Roberts (20) in a game against UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Jayven Richardson has been a newer addition to the offensive line, but he clearly has a strong bond with other members of the offense. He was always one of the first guys to celebrate with whichever player scored the touchdown.

9. The Hand of Hardy

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs in a touchdown
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs in a touchdown in a game against UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

I will admit that this photo was an accident. I just walked down the stairs and here come Ahmad Hardy. For the photo people out there, I had a 150-500mm lens on my camera. I did not have the time or presence of mind to switch to my camera with the much shorter lens that could actually capture the moment. Thus the extreme close up.

I also like how you can see the UMass player's feet after he tried and failed to take down Hardy.

10. Stolen Equipment

Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts videos his team after a win over UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts videos his team after a win over UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

After I saw that Jamal Roberts had a camera, I had to do a double take and tried to figure out who's camera he stole. I'm curious to see the footage that was captured.

Read more Missouri Tigers News:

feed

Published
Amber Winkler
AMBER WINKLER

Amber Winkler is a sports journalist and photographer from St. Charles, Mo., and has been the primary baseball writer for Missouri Tigers On SI since 2024. She’s also covered football and basketball as an intern.

Sam Simon
SAM SIMON

Sam Simon is a graduate of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources at the University of Missouri, with an emphasis on Sport Management. She's done freelance photography since 2020, with time spent on the Mizzou Athletics creative team as well as with the O’Fallon Hoots. She has photographed Mizzou Athletics and St. Louis CitySC with ReviewSTL- a magazine outlet based in St. Louis.

Home/Football