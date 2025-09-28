Photo Gallery: The Best Pictures From Mizzou’s Win Over UMass
COLUMBIA, Mo. — With all the alumni back in town, the Missouri Tigers took home their fifth win of the season for Homecoming.
Missouri had a rough start, but ended up dominating the UMass Minutemen 42-6. The Tigers were able to get a bunch of younger players some playing time and chance to make some plays. They did it in front of yet another sold out crowd.
"Really appreciate the crowd to be here," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "Five weeks in a row is really difficult for everybody, and for us to have the atmosphere we had at kickoff was really, really impressive. Just appreciate the dedication that our fans have shown. Now, they gotta rest up and get ready for two weeks, but really appreciate them, proud of the way our guys fought."
Missouri On SI's photographers spent their evening at Faurot Field to share their favorite photos from Week 5. Check out some of the on-site pictures from the game below.
Sam Simon
1. No One Else
I've seen lots of different perspectives on a pregame prayer shot- but none like this one. I was happy to get this moment at a new angle.
2. Keep Moving
I almost feel that Hardy is in front of the pack- everybody is chasing behind him but he keeps going. This shows his strength and his ability to keep going after contact.
3. Fired Up
I always try to get emotion shots when I shoot a game. This was my favorite of the night
4. All of the Lights
It is hard to capture a moment like this on camera- you can't feel the energy unless you're there. However, the gold lighting, the UMass bench, and the student section and flashlights make this picture radiate and I find it very appealing.
5. Taking It Away
I had worried I didn't get a good picture of this interception. Things happen so quickly it can be hard to get the moment in time. What I wasn't able to get was how high Santana was off the ground- easily over a foot or 2.
Amber Winkler
6. Setting the Scene
The cheerleaders were all lined up looking at the band and I saw the bow when I was walking past. I love detail shots like this and thought that the cheerleaders deserved some love. The gold of the MU contrasts from her hair and the rest of the bow so well.
7. Still Got It
Homecoming is about the alumni. I enjoyed seeing the former Marching Mizzou members playing with the band. This picture of the old man playing really stood out to me.
8. Post-Touchdown Moment
Jayven Richardson has been a newer addition to the offensive line, but he clearly has a strong bond with other members of the offense. He was always one of the first guys to celebrate with whichever player scored the touchdown.
9. The Hand of Hardy
I will admit that this photo was an accident. I just walked down the stairs and here come Ahmad Hardy. For the photo people out there, I had a 150-500mm lens on my camera. I did not have the time or presence of mind to switch to my camera with the much shorter lens that could actually capture the moment. Thus the extreme close up.
I also like how you can see the UMass player's feet after he tried and failed to take down Hardy.
10. Stolen Equipment
After I saw that Jamal Roberts had a camera, I had to do a double take and tried to figure out who's camera he stole. I'm curious to see the footage that was captured.