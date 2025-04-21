Podcast: 2025 Mizzou NFL Draft Preview
The 2025 NFL draft could serve as another checkpoint for just how much growth the Missouri Tigers' program has made in the past two seasons.
Offensive lineman Armand Membou is now considered a "lock" to be selected in the top-10 selections, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Plus, wide receiver Luther Burden III is considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the class.
If both are selected in the first round, it will be the first time Missouri produces two first-round draft picks in the same year since 2011 when defensive end Aldon Smith and quarterback Blaine Gabbert were both selected in the top 10.
Additionally, quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., and edge rusher Johnny Walker Jr. are also expected to hear their names called on Day 3 of the NFL draft in Rounds 4-7.
To preview how the NFL draft might shake out for each of Missouri's prospects, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps talked to draft analyst Tyler Brooke to evaluate five Tiger prospects.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.
Brooke has covered the NFL since 2012, most recently serving as a NFL analyst for The 33rd Team. His work has previously been featured in Bleacher Report and SB Nation, amongst other sites.
The 2025 NFL draft kicks off Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay with Round 1. Friday night, teams will go through Rounds 2 and 3, before finishing Saturday with Rounds 4-7.