Podcast: Previewing Mizzou's Matchup with South Carolina
The No. 23-ranked Missouri Tigers are set to begin Southeastern Conference play Saturday, hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps previewed the game in the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two discuss what we learned about the Tigersin Week 3 against Louisiana, LaNorris Sellers' injury status entering the week, the challenges the Gamecocks will present for the Tigers, and more.
The top question remaining until South Carolina hits the field will be whether or not star quarterback LaNorris Sellers will be available to play. The redshirt sophomore suffered a reported concussion in last week's game against Vanderbilt, causing him to miss the entire second half of the 31-7 loss.
Sellers was listed as questionable on the first availability report for the game, posted Wednesday. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is anticipating that he'll be available to play.
“He's listed as a pre-season all-SEC first-team quarterback for a reason," Drinkwitz said. "He's a cut above, he's got a unique build and frame. He's really strong, hard to tackle in the pocket, hard to wrap up, makes incredible decisions and plays when the play is broken down. I think that's always a challenge when you're playing defense."
On the other side of the ball, Missouri will have to be weary of edge rusher Dylan Stewart, now in his sophomore season after a standout freshman debut.
“Dylan creates a tremendous amount of pressure on you because of his ability to play the run," Drinkwitz said. "Plays hard at the quarterback, does a really good job of getting around blocks, can sustain and hold a C gap when it's against the tight end. Is really difficult to handle one-on-one."
The loss to Vanderbilt in Week 3 was a plummeting fall for the Gamecocks, sending them from spot No. 11 in the AP Top 25 to unranked. South Carolina was undefeated before that, earning wins over Virginia Tech and South Carolina State.
Missouri will kick off against South Carolina 6 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field.