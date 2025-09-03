Podcast: Previewing Mizzou's Matchup with Kansas
On paper, the Kansas Jayhawks won't be the toughest opponent the Missouri Tigers have to face in 2025. But, it is arguably the most important game Eli Drinkwitz's squad will play all season.
A loss would not only be a stain on Missouri's resume, but also a failure in the eyes of the fanbase.
Because of this, Missouri has spent the offseason consistently educating its players on the history of the rivalry, both on and off the field.
READ: Mizzou Players Understand the Significance of Kansas Matchup
To preview the matchup in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps reviewed how the Tigers fared in Week 1, two crucial injuries the Tigers will have to respond to, plus the challenges Kansas will present.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Both the Jayhawks and the Tigers are undefeated to begin the season, with Missouri taking a win over Central Arkansas, and the Jayhawks winning over Fresno State and Wagner by a combined 63 points.
While Missouri has a first-time starter at quarterback in Penn State transfer Beua Pribula, Kansas is led by four-year starter Jalon Daniels. The dual-threat quarterback has put together a strong start to the season, completing 36 of his 45 pass attempts for 456 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception.
"He's played a lot of football," Drinkwitz said of Daniels. "He's seen a lot of different things, so there's not a whole lot of things that you're going to do that confuses him. ... When he's in the pocket, going to have to really work to constrict the pocket, but you gotta stay in your rush lanes. I think we’ve played several of these styles of quarterbacks before."
Daniels has found a new favorite target in Alabama transfer wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr., a speedy target who caught six passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns last season.
The Jayhawks are dealing with two key injuries defensively that Missouri could take advantage of, with linebackers Bangally Kamara and Joseph Sipp Jr. both expected to miss the game with injury.
Saturday's matchup will kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Faurot Field.