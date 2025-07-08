Podcast: Top Questions for Mizzou Football in 2025
MissouriOnSI reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on the latest recruiting news for football and men's basketball, plus the two put each other on the spot with three questions each on the Tigers' 2025 football season.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
The last week has brought on a number of developments for Missouri football and men's basketball on the recruiting trail — for Eli Drinkwitz's program, few have been positive.
The Tigers were able to land three-star safety Tony Forney Jr. Friday. But since then, Missouri lost out on three-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris, four-star edge rusher Ronelle Johnson, three-star athlete Jayden McGregory and three-star linebacker Braxton Lindsey.
A slow start for the Tigers in the class has now turned into a less than ideal standing. The class currently stands at 10 commitments.
On the other side of things, Dennis Gates has only brought good news. First, four-star prospect Scottie Adkinson, a guard in the class of 2027, committed to Missouri Tuesday. And now, the Tigers could land five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr., who is rated as the sixth-best player in the class of 2026. He'll reveal his commitment between Missouri, Kentucky and others July 18.