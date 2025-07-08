Mizzou Central

Podcast: Top Questions for Mizzou Football in 2025

Missouri football reporters weigh in on three interesting questions for the Tigers entering 2025.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Thumbnail
Thumbnail / Missouri On SI
In this story:

MissouriOnSI reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on the latest recruiting news for football and men's basketball, plus the two put each other on the spot with three questions each on the Tigers' 2025 football season.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

The last week has brought on a number of developments for Missouri football and men's basketball on the recruiting trail — for Eli Drinkwitz's program, few have been positive.

The Tigers were able to land three-star safety Tony Forney Jr. Friday. But since then, Missouri lost out on three-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris, four-star edge rusher Ronelle Johnson, three-star athlete Jayden McGregory and three-star linebacker Braxton Lindsey.

A slow start for the Tigers in the class has now turned into a less than ideal standing. The class currently stands at 10 commitments.

On the other side of things, Dennis Gates has only brought good news. First, four-star prospect Scottie Adkinson, a guard in the class of 2027, committed to Missouri Tuesday. And now, the Tigers could land five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr., who is rated as the sixth-best player in the class of 2026. He'll reveal his commitment between Missouri, Kentucky and others July 18.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

Home/Football