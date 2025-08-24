Podcast: What to Watch from Mizzou in Week 1
The Missouri Tigers are set to open their 2025 season against Central Arkansas on Thursday.
With multiple lingering offseason questions for Missouri, such as who will be the starting quarterback, carrying over into the season, the game is shaping up to be a much more important one than originally expected for the Tigers.
To give their thoughts on the top storylines for the Week 1 game, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps previewed the game in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
Past the top position battles, Missouri will have a new look overall, bringing in 22 transfers looking to assimilate to the program.
"It's really important for us this week, as a football team, to establish and bring our identity to life," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Saturday. "We want to be a tough football team and a team that plays well under pressure, executes in tough moments."
The Week 1 game also has an added importance to it as the Tigers look to get settled before a cruical Week 2 game against rival Kansas on Sept. 6.
"That's our message to our team this week, make our identity come to life," Drinkwitz said. "You get one shot at your first impression. What impression are we going to have as Team NO. 136 and this brotherhood?"