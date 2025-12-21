What Will Chip Lindsey Bring to the Mizzou Offense?

Eli Drinkwitz has a new offensive coordinator, with the team announcing the hiring of Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey on Sunday morning.



Drinkwitz and Lindsey have a few mutual connections schematically and relationship wise. Both started their coaching careers at high schools in their home state, both were head coaches in the Sun Belt conference in 2019 and both have been mentored by Gus Malzahn.

Malzahn was one of the biggest influences for Drinkwitz, with the latter working under the former at both Auburn and Arkansas State. Lindsey worked as an offensive assistant on Auburn's staff in 2013 when Malzahn was the program's head coach. Malzahn then brought Lindsey back in 2017 to serve as Auburn's offensive coordinator. Malzahn had full faith in his former assistant to take control of the offense.

“I think I told him — my old offensive clipboard...I retired it officially," Malzahn said when introducing Lindsey as the offensive coordinator, according to AL.com. “So that kind of tells you where I’m at, how much confidence I have in this guy right here. This is going to be Chip’s offense. This is going to be his responsibility. I have a lot of trust in him.”

That position at Auburn then led to Lindsey earning the head coach job at Troy. In his first season as Troy's head coach, Lindsey finished the regular season by facing off against Drinkwitz's Appalachian State team. Drinkwitz's Appalachian State team won 48-13.

"Chip's been a really good offensive mind for a long time, so we got our hands full," Drinkwitz said in a press conference before facing Troy. "One of the most dynamic offenses we've faced."

Original image: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK. Graphic: MissouriOnSI

Hiring Lindsey with more than a week left until the new year was important, as it gives Missouri time to regroup before the transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2. Lindsey and the rest of the offensive staff will have the task of replacing at least seven offensive players, including three starters, who have announced plans to enter the transfer portal.

This hire is a pivotal one for Missouri. In 2025, the Tigers had an elite defense, but an offense, specifically a lackluster passing attack, that held the team back. All four of Missouri's losses can largely be attributed to the offense being unable to convert third downs or move the ball through the air.

There's reasons to be optimistic that Lindsey will be able to improve Missouri's offense, and specifically the passing game. Here's a look at what he brings to Missouri schematically and for the potential development of players.

A Varied Schematic Background

Sep 19, 2020; Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey during the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Floyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

When speaking to the media Tuesday, Drinkwitz highlighted prior play calling experience as a top trait he was looking for in the search of a new coordinator.



"The biggest thing for me in this league is this league doesn't allow for training wheels," Drinkwitz said. "Like there's not a lot of first-time play callers having a lot of success in this league. Like, you gotta have some battle scars. Gotta have a level of toughness. You gotta have an understanding of who you are."

Lindsey undeniably has a wealth of experience, having 10 years as a play caller under his belt. His most recent experience, however, probably isn't the most representative of his schematic approach.



Head coach Sherrone Moore seemed to still have a heavy influence on the scheme and play calling. Plus, Lindsey was adapting to working with a true freshman, Bryce Underwood, as the starting quarterback. Because of this, the offense was heavily focused on short, quick passes, especially in the screen game. 58% of Underwood's passes were either behind the line of scrimmage or fewer than nine yards.

With Michigan, Lindsey also deviated a bit from his run game fundamentals of the outisde zone, which is what Drinkwitz's offenses have been built off. The two's overlap in this area can be attributed to their connection with Malzahn.

But, Lindsey has also spent time in some offenses with completely different fundamentals. At Southern Miss, he spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for head coach Todd Monken, whose schemes revolve around spread concepts, tempo, inside zone and designed quarterback runs.

What approach Lindsey brings to Missouri will be fascinating. On top of that, how he will mesh it with Drinkwitz's run concepts that have been incredibly successful at Missouri is another question.



With Missouri's last offensive coordinator, Kirby Moore, Missouri meshed the run concepts from Drinkwitz with passing concepts from Moore. Drinkwitz still wants the outside zone run to be a part of the identity of Missouri's offense, but says he doesn't want that input to limit the offensive coordinator's vision.

"We'll still have an identity of running the outside zone," Drinkwitz said. "But if somebody comes in and they want to emphasize the counter, or the inside zone or power, then so be it, we’ll be fine. I’m not going to put any restrictions on the new offensive coordinator. As long as it fits into the offensive identity of who we are."

Overall, the numbers of production for Lindsey's units have not been eye popping. Michigan's offense ranked 11th in the Big Ten in points per game (27.6) and seventh in yards per game (398.9). His best production came in 2023 at North Carolina with Drake Maye at quarterback. That season, the Tarheels seventh in the country in yards per game (491.2) and 20th in points (34.5).

QB Development

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Though the production numbers of Lindsey's offense don't jump off the page, his development of quarterbacks certainly does.



His best development project to date, though he spent just one season with him, was with Maye in 2023. After spending his junior season with Lindsey, Maye was selected with the third overall pick in the NFL draft.

Maye gave a heavy stamp of approval of Lindsey to Michigan's coaching staff when the Wolverines were looking to hire him.



"He (Maye) spoke so highly of him (Lindsey)," former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said in a press conference last year, according to The Michigan Insider.

Maye's numbers is his one season with Lindsey were actually a slight drop off from the year prior. But Maye felt Lindsey was crucial to his development.



"(Maye said) that he felt that he progressed more in his career in that year with Chip than he did at any point in his career," Moore said. "Really felt like without him he wouldn't have got the chance to go so high in the Draft."

Another success project for Lindsey at quarterback was with Nick Mullens at Southern Miss in 2014 and 2015, with Mullens starting in both of those seasons. In 2015, Mullens was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 4,476 yards, 38 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 155.2 rating.



“He puts the quarterback in good positions to succeed; that’s the biggest thing," Mullens said of Lindsey, according to AL.com. "You’re going to know exactly what to do and you’re never going to be put in a bad situation, and so that’s the biggest thing. It is, he’s so detail-oriented and never likes to over-complicate things, and that makes it easier on the quarterback.”

Oct 1, 2016; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens (9) makes a throw in the second half against the Rice Owls at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss won, 44-28. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

The absence of an elite quarterback has been one of the top factors that has led to Missouri being unable to make the jump from good to great over the last three seasons. It's no coincidence that Brady Cook's best season as a starter, 2023, was the closest Missouri has gotten to taking that jump.

The Tigers now have somewhat of a clean slate at quarterback after Beau Pribula, the starter in 2025, announced plans to enter the transfer portal. The program now has the decision of whether or not to hand the keys over to true freshman Matt Zollers, or make a big swing in the transfer portal for a proven game-changing quarterback. At the very least, Missouri will have to bring in someone who can backup and/or compete with Zollers.

Based off his track record, Lindsey could be a crucial piece in Missouri being able to take the next step at the quarterback position.

Wolverines?

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this era, the hire of an assistant coach also adds a recruiting tool. Especially when coming from a school with a roster like Michigan's. And even more so when the program is going through a period of heavy turmoil.

As of the date of Lindsey's hiring, just three Michigan players have announced plans to enter the transfer portal. But more should be expected.



Most notably, Underwood is considered a name to watch to enter the transfer portal. He was rated as the best prospect available in the class of 2025.

Because Lindsey only spent one season with the roster and didn't recruit any of the current players, he likely won't have quite the recruiting pool that he would if he had been there for multiple seasons. But, the possibility of him being able to bring some transfers from one block M school to another shouldn't be ruled out.

