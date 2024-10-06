Post Game Analysis: Mizzou Falls 41-10 at Texas A&M
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on the TIgers' Week 6 loss at Texas A&M from the Kyle Field press box. The two discuss the lingering issues for the Missouri offense, the weaknesses of the defense and where the Tigers go from here.
The Missouri Tigers suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday, falling 41-10.
The loss caused the Tigers to drop 12 spots in the AP Poll from No. 9 to No. 21. The 12-spot plummet is the greatest drop off for the Tigers since the beginning of the AP Poll in 1936. Missouri dropped 11 spots in a single week during the 1948, 1970 and 1981 seasons.
The decrease in the polls is reflective of the deflating optimism for the outlook of Missouri's 2024 season, but the Tigers still have time to recover and learn. Regardless of their standing in the SEC remaining solid, Missouri has a long list of things to improve on in the coming weeks.
The Tigers have the chance to rebound in Week 7, traveling for an odd road trip to UMass, set to kick off at 11 a.m.
Following the UMass trip, Missouri will begin a cruical two-week stretch, hosting Auburn in Week 8 and traveling to Alabama in Week 9.
