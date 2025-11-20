Previewing Mizzou at Oklahoma on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
If Eli Drinkwitz is able to lead Missouri to victory Saturday in Oklahoma, he'd be the first Missouri coach since Dan Devine in 1966 to do so. The Tigers have lost the last 18 matchups with the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma.
Ahead of the matchup, Drinkwitz provided some interesting comments regarding his future with Missouri, plus where the program stands in terms of NIL funding.
The task in Norman won't be easy for Drinkwitz and the Tigers. The Sooners are on path for a spot in the College Football Playoff, being ranked at No. 8 in the latest poll from the committee following an upset win over then-No. 4 Alabama.
Missouri footbal reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on Drinkwitz's comments, plus how the Tigers match up with the Sooners in the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
The toughest challenge Oklahoma presents is its stout defense. The Sooners currently rank 11th in the country in yards allowed per game and eighth in points per game.
“Being familiar with coach Venables’ defenses, at our time at NC State, going against him (when Venables at Clemson), they've always been very multiple, very aggressive," Drinkwitz said. "They do a great job of taking away what your strengths are and trying to get you to play left handed."
Oklahoma's defense is currently allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the country, allowing an average of 82.2. Sophomore David Stone has been a big part of that unit, recording 34 total tackles on the season.
"I think their defensive line, obviously, with the emergence of David Stone has been really critical for them," Drinkwitz said. 'They're better in the trenches than I think, than they've been in the past."
But, the Sooners will face one of the best rushers in the country, sophomore Ahmad Hardy, who rushed for 300 yards against Mississippi State in Week 12.
Missouri will take on the Sooners at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC. MissouriOnSI will be on-site in Norman to provide coverage.