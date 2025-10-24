Previewing Mizzou at Vanderbilt on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
Following an ugly 23-17 win over Auburn, the No. 15 Missouri Tigers are hitting the road once again to play No. 10 Vanderbilt.
The Commodores have an uncharacteristic national spotlight on their team, being ranked within the top 10 for the first time since the 1947 season. They're 6-1 on the season, with notable wins over South Carolina, LSU and Virginia Tech.
Vanderbilt brings a lot to the table on both sides of the ball, especially at the quarterback spot. Senior quarterback Diego Pavia has emerged as a dynamic running threat for the Commodores, one that many SEC defenses have had a hard time stopping.
"He's another year into the system with the cohesion of that group," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "He's a very headsy runner. He knows how to attack angles."
In general, the Tigers have to be far more fundamentally sound than they were against Auburn. Though they escaped with a win, a lot of issues glared throughout the game. Many of those came on offense, from the play at the quarterback spot to the inability to block at any level on the offensive line.
"We have to be more accurate in our throws," Drinkwitz said. "We have to be better in pass protection at the running back position. Our defense has to take better tracking angles. You can't commit penalties that lead to extended drives.”
To preview the matchup, Missouri Tigers on SI football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed the game on the 'All Things Mizzou' podcast. The two discussed what went wrong during Missouri's loss to Auburn, along with the challenges of facing the Vanderbilt offense and defense.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
On the list of things the Tigers will have to worry about is Vanderbilt's general experience. A majority of the team's starters happen to be seniors or graduate seniors, meaning the Commodores are full of college football knowledge and experience.
"Most of the transfers they took out of the portal had played a lot of reps, and so, they're on the upper end," Drinkwitz said. "I think 75% of their team is either a graduate player or a senior.”
Missouri and Vanderbilt will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.