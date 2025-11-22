Pribula's Return in Oklahoma Spoiled By 'Zero Ryhthym' in Mizzou Offense
NORMAN, Okla. — Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula’s competitive nature was made clear as he returned from injury to face Oklahoma. Despite his valiance, his performance didn’t quite hit the mark, and the No. 22 Tigers fell 17-6 to the No. 8 Sooners.
Pribula's performance was an encapsulation of the Tigers' offense as a whole. After an opening drive where he completed each of his first three passes on the opening drive, he ended the day completing just 56% of his passes and throwing two costly interceptions.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz didn't think anyone played "good enough," but he was proud of Pribula's effort.
“I thought he ran hard," Drinkwitz said of Pribula's performance. "I thought he distributed the ball well. I thought he made good decisions for the most part. Ultimately, the two turnovers hurt at the end, but I'm proud of the courage he showed.”
Pribula suffered an dislocated ankle against Vanderbilt on Oct. 25. Initially, his chances of returning in the regular season seemed highly unlikely. However, after getting ahead of the recovery process, he managed to suit up against the Sooners after missing two games.
“On Tuesday, we had a good idea that I was gonna be the starter, and that was because I was able to practice as usual and be able to do everything that I usually do on a normal week," Pribula said. "Once that happened, I think we felt good about making a decision.”
Missouri was happy to have him back for a historic rivalry that Oklahoma commands, especially when the game is played in Norman. The Tigers haven’t won in Norman since 1966, and they thought Pribula was the guy who could help them change that.
In pregame warm-ups, Pribula showcased no issues in mobility. For a guy who was carted off the field against the Commodores and placed in a wheelchair with an aircast, the movement was encouraging. He streaked across the field with no brace and no visible limitations.
"I felt good," Pribula said. "Our trainers did an unbelievable job. Just super blessed to be able to get back out there and be able to play today.”
Missouri and Pribula had the chance to take the game throughout the second half, trailing by just two possessions on each of their possessions in the half.
Trailing 17-6 in the fourth and trying to close the gap, the Tigers attempted a fourth-and-2 on Oklahoma’s 21-yard line. They went to the end zone, with Pribula aiming for an open Coleman. The ball bounced off the receiver’s hands, falling incomplete.
Pribula jumped up and down in frustration, hands on his head, well aware of the missed opportunity. A lot of the game played out that way: frustrating and full of missed opportunities.
One of Pribula's two interceptions came after that with 2:31 remaining in the frame, and he and the Tigers weren't able to overcome the adversity. Another interception into double coverage on Missouri's final drive of the game sealed the victory for the Sooners.
He showed promise early on, completing four of his five pass attempts for 17 yards on the Tigers’ first drive. He ended the initial frame with those stats, not taking many chances in the air. It became clear that Missouri’s game plan early was to run it with Ahmad Hardy.
Once the Sooners figured out how to contain Hardy, Missouri found itself in trouble. On one of the Tigers' drives, three of the five plays resulted in losses of yardage. One play was a sack, and the other two were rushes from Hardy and Jamal Roberts.
Hardy had logged 45 yards on eight carries in the first quarter, guiding Missouri to a 3-0 lead. He slowed down in the second, adding just 5 yards, and the Tigers trailed 14-6 going into halftime.
As a whole, Missouri's offense couldn't make anything happen. The Tigers had just two first downs in the third quarter, one of which came from an Oklahoma penalty.
"Once we can get our first first down, we can get in a rhythm," Pribula said. "We just weren't able to do that."
Missouri concludes the regular season with a matchup against Arkansas. Kickoff between the Tigers and Razorbacks is slated for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.