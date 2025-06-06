Ranking the 3 Best Wide Receiver Corps Mizzou will Face in 2025
Although the Missouri Tigers' underwent heavy roster turnover this past offseason, their defensive secondary retained five out of six starters from last season. That returning production will be appreciated, as the Tigers are set to face some of the best receiving corps in the country in Southeastern Conference play.
Last season, Missouri allowed the second-lowest passing yards in the conference, allowing an average of 181.3 passing yards per game.
Out of the top-10 returning receivers in the conference by 2024 receiving yards, Missouri will face five of them. However, Out of Missouri's eight SEC opponents, only three ranked inside the top half of receiving yards per game in the conference for 2024.
But, some transfer movement has strengthened plenty of those receiver rooms.
Here's a ranking of the top three receiving corps Missouri will face in 2025.
1. Auburn
Going down this receiver depth chart is a walk of fame, considering how many stars it features.
Auburn lost leading receiver KeAndre Lambert Smith to the NFL, but former five-star prospect Cam Coleman, and former four-star Malcom Simmons are both returning after productive true freshmen seasons.
Those two highlight an elite 2024 freshman class for Auburn, which featured four of the top-30 rated receivers in the class, per 247Sports' rankings.
On top of that, Auburn added Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr., rated by 247Sports as the top receiver available in the transfer portal this offseason. Over the past two seasons, Singleton hauled in 104 receptions for 1,468 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Singleton brings elite speed, making him a threat deep and over the middle of the field after the catch.
Facing off against Auburn last season, the Missouri secondary limited the young receiving group to just 176 total yards. Coleman had just one reception for 47 yards, and Simmons four for 29.
2. Alabama
As if the Crimson Tide didn't have enough elite talent at receiver with Germaine Bernard and the shockingly young Ryan Williams, Alabama added former Miami receiver Isaiah Horton through the portal, rated as the No. 14 receiver in the transfer class.
At 6'4", 209 pounds, Horton offers a bigger target compared to the more agile Williams.
In last season's matchup against Missouri, the Crimson Tide didn't need to pass much. After Missouri starting quarterback Brady Cook exited the game with an injury, the Alabama defense handled much of the work en-route to a 34-0 victory.
But, Bernard still caught five receptions for 82 yards, and Williams four for 53.
"Special player, special talent," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Williams ahead of last year's matchup. "I think aside from the size, ball skills, speed, quickness, agility, obviously attention to detail, obviously ability to retain information, I think there's just a competitive spirit about him that's pretty impressive for him to make those plays."
3. Texas A&M
The Aggies paired promising sophomore Terry Bussey, a former five-star prospect, with a handful of impressive transfer additions.
One of the top additions for Texas A&M in the portal was NC State transfer Kevin Concepion, who is a weapon after the catch. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2023 for his 839-yard, 10-touchdown season. He can also be used in the backfield, having taken 60 carries for 356 yards over the first two seasons of his career.
Texas A&M also added Mississippi State Mario Craver, a four-star prospect out of high school. The former track athlete is an elite athlete in the slot. In his debut season, Craver caught 17 passes for 386 yards.
Last season, the Aggies' offense picked apart the Missouri defense, with 10 different players making a reception in the 41-10 victory. Bussey had his best performance of the season, catching three passes for a team-leading 76 yards.