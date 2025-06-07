Ranking the 3 Best Tight Ends Mizzou will Face in 2025
One of the best tight ends in the entire country has returned for one final season in the Southeastern Conference and he just so happens to be on the schedule for the Missouri Tigers.
Outside of the star Vanderbilt tight end, the group of players at the position won't be one that appears to be overly dominant when the Tigers take the field in SEC play. There are impact players at the position, but not a ton that are total difference makers.
That doesn't mean that there aren't players the Missouri defense will have to worry about as receiving threats and the blocking aspect of the position is also important.
Here are the three best tight ends Missouri appears to be facing next season.
1. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Stowers is ranked as the top returning tight end in the country by Pro Football Focus for a reason. He was very productive, with room for that to increase, while also showcasing NFL potential throughout the season. With one more year, he can certainly solidify himself as a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Last season, Stowers recorded 638 yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions. The year before that, he posted 366 yards and two touchdowns. Stowers is only getting better, setting himself up for a breakout senior year.
Against Missouri last season, he was semi-productive. Despite Missouri's pass defense struggling, Stowers only recorded 57 yards on seven receptions. He never reached the endzone and really wasn't particularly close, but did enough to keep his Commodores in the game.
2. Seydou Traore, Mississippi State
It's very likely that many don't know much about Traore, but he was sneakily very good for Mississippi State last season. If his production in his first season in the SEC says anything, it's that he's slated for an even better year this year. With a better surrounding offense and veteran quarterback, Traore could easily become a consistent target for signal-caller Blake Shapen.
In his first SEC season, Traore recorded 361 yards and a touchdown. He was very quiet against the Tigers, with only three receptions for 17 yards, but showed his ability to produce early in the year. His lone touchdown of the season came against UMass, where he also recorded 26 yards.
Traore started his career with Arkansas State, where he recorded 734 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons. He showed off his athleticism for his larger build with the Red Wolves, a reason why he could be poised for a breakout senior season.
3. Josh Cuevas, Alabama
Cuevas is known for his excellent blocking ability, but has steadily become a productive option for Alabama, regardless of who's at the quarterback spot. It will be someone new again this coming season, but that shouldn't stop him from sneaking his way into a productive season.
Last season was his first with the Crimson Tide, recording 218 yards and a touchdown. He spent the season before that with the Washington Huskies, where he recorded 164 yards and a touchdown on only four receptions. He did not appear in last year's rout of Missouri.
The best year of his career so far was with Cal Poly in 2022, where he recorded 678 yards and six touchdowns on 58 receptions. He's shown that he's capable of being productive when he's targeted, so all Cuevas needs is more looks in the offense.
Despite Alabama's quarterback room looking uncertain, Cuevas could be a steady and reliable receiving threat for whoever is throwing the ball. It's likely that he will be relied on to do exactly that once the season rolls around and the expectation should be that he will produce.