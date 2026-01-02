Reacting to Mizzou's 2 NFL Draft Decisions: The Buzz

Two of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Missouri Tigers were announced Friday, with linebacker Josiah Trotter and offensive tackle Cayden Green both announcing their decisions for the upcoming NFL draft.

Trotter, Missouri's leading tackler in 2025, will declare for the 2026 NFL draft. He transferred to Missouri after a standout season at West Virginia where he was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Trotter has already gained buzz to be a potential top-50 selection in the draft.



"To the passionate fans at West Virginia and Missouri — thank you for your constant support. I will forever be a Mountaineer and a Mizzou Tiger," Trotter wrote in a statement announcing his decision.

Green, however, will return for his final season of eligibility. His return gives the Tigers a lot more flexibility in its transfer portal plans at offensive line, where Missouri will lose two other starters, center Connor Tollison and right tackle Keagen Trost.

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on the decisions from both of the players.

Here's the morning buzz for Jan. 2, 2026.

Mizzou's Thursday Results

Women's basketball fell 89-71 to No. 2 Texas - RECAP

Did you notice?

Former Missouri running back Kewan Lacy helped Ole Miss advance in the College Football Playoff, rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against Georgia. He spent his freshman season with the Tigers, rushing for 104 yards on 23 carries.

Former Missouri receivers Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. had big games in Week 17, earning both a spot on Pro Football Focus' Rookie Team of the Week. Burden caught eight of his nine targets for 138 yards and a touchdown for Chicago, while Wease recorded a 63-yard touchdown catch for Miami.

🐯 WR: Luther Burden III, CHI

🐯 WR: Theo Wease Jr, MIA



PFF’s Week 17 NFL Rookie Team of the Week⬇️https://t.co/Rm62ovwwbe — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 30, 2025

Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan penned a letter to Missouri fans, entering his name into the pool for the 2026 NFL draft. McClellan spent his final two year of elligibility with the Tigers after transferring from Florida.

Thank you college football ♾️🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/nfmhcXUlk3 — Chris McClellan 7️⃣🦍 (@ChrisDMac10) January 1, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

