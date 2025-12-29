Which Mizzou Players Showed the Most Promise in 2025?: The Buzz

Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his list of three underclassmen that provide reason to be encouraged about the team's future.

After Missouri ended the 2025 season at 8-5, the most encouraging signs for the 2026 team will have to come in the offseason, where the Tigers will have to rebuild most of their roster.



While running back Ahmad Hardy is set to return for a junior season where he could realistically contend for the Heisman Trophy, the rest of the roster is less certain. Plus, there will be some new adjustments that have to be made with a new offensive coordinator, with Missouri hiring Chip Lindsey to fill that role.

Not to mention, the 2025 team itself wasn't encouraging.



But, even through the underwhelming season, three young players showed promise that they could be elite players for the Tigers down the line. Watch the video above to hear our list of those three players.

Here's the morning buzz for Monday, Dec. 29.

Weekend Mizzou Results

There were no games played on Friday.

Saturday's Scores

Missouri Football: No. 20 Virginia 13, No. 25 Missouri 7 - in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Sunday's Scores

Women's basketball: Missouri 71, UMKC 67

Postgame Press Conference | Kansas City https://t.co/12le32WEcT — Mizzou Women’s Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 28, 2025

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

There are no games scheduled for Monday.

Did you notice?

Former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook started for the New York Jets in Week 17, completing 19 of 33 passes for 152 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Cook did not throw a touchdown and recorded one interception in the loss.

Aaron Glenn was asked why he decided to make Brady Cook the team's third-string quarterback at the start of the season and the starter now:



"He did some really good things in training camp, between him and Martinez, we felt like he won the job"



Glenn continues: "It hasn't been… pic.twitter.com/ksNeC6tuKm — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 28, 2025

Former Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown in the Miami Dolphins 20-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The score came on the first touchdown pass of Miami quarterback Quinn Ewers' NFL career and marked the longest pass play of the season for the Dolphins, according to NFL statistics.

Quinn Ewers to Theo Wease Jr. for a 63-yard TD!



TBvsMIA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/RmC6iSVzxk — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. recored 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the Brooklyn Nets 123-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Dec. 27. The performance continues to fuel All-Star conversation surrounding the Columbia, Missouri native.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

It’s a huge game for us. They are going to come out and they are going to play hard. It is probably the hardest game that they will play all season long, which will make it one of the hardest for us as well. You will always have that feeling in the back of your mind like, 'We have to beat these guys.’ That’s the feeling I always have when we play Kansas. Tight end Michael Egnew

