Recapping SEC Eligibility Rulings, Drafting Teams on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

The wait is nearly over: we are officially one week away from Mizzou football. The Tigers will open their season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium, marking the first time they've played a game since the Dec. 27 Gator Bowl loss and their first appearance at Memorial Stadium since the Nov. 15 beatdown of Mississippi State.

You're excited. We're excited. Missouri is excited.

In the latest episode of the 'All Things Mizzou' podcast, Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle catch you up on the latest with the SEC's eligibility ruling and Mizzou's health statuses entering the regular season, then follow it up with a draft competition in which they participate in a snake draft of players on Missouri's 2026 roster, an idea first done by PowerMizzou.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Mizzou Changes Kickoff Time For Week 3

Mizzou Football announced that the kickoff time for its Week 3 game against Troy is changed from 11:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m The Tigers will wear special throwback jerseys for the game as its celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium.

SEC Eligibility, Rulings

The Southeastern Conference released new rulings regarding professional players returning to the conference, taking a strong stance against it.

Following meetings with the Presidents, Chancellors, and Athletics Directors of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC will enforce the following policy: pic.twitter.com/LohWnb7G1J — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 25, 2026

The conference also revealed punishments that will be enforced for schools that violate the rules.

NEW: Schools that violate the SEC's professional sports rule will result in:



• 50% season suspension for head coaches

• 50% of that sport's annual operating budget

• SEC voting privileges on business matters revoked



(per @walexander) https://t.co/ilGhLr1QS2 https://t.co/DH7x0qXgba pic.twitter.com/Vyv3x8buyW — On3 (@On3) August 26, 2026

Mizzou Draft

Knox-Doyle had the first pick in the draft, opting to select starting quarterback Austin Simmons. Wright then selected preseason All-Americans Ahmad Hardy and Cayden Green with his second and third picks. Here's how the rest of the teams panned out.

Knox-Doyle Wright

QB Austin Simmons QB Matt Zollers

RB Jamal Roberts RB Ahmad Hardy

WR Cayden Lee WR Donovan Olugbode

WR Naeshaun Montgomery WR Caleb Goodie

WR Kenric Lanier II WR Shaun Terry II

TE Brett Norfleet TE Jude James

LT Logan Reichert LT Cayden Green

LG Zack Owens LG Tristan Wilson

C Brysen Wessell C Dominick Giudice

RG Curtis Peagler RG Whit Hafer

RT Luke Work RT Jack Lange



DE Langden Kitchen DE Darris Smith

DT Marquis Gracial DT Sterling Webb

DT Jalen Marshall DT Jason Dowell

DE Jaden Jones DE Daeden Hopkins

LB Nic Rodriguez LB Dante McClellan

LB Robert Woodyard LB Jeremiah Beasley

STAR CJ Bass III STAR Elijah Dotson

CB Sione Laulea CB Chris Graves

CB Jahlil Florence CB Jaxson Gates

S Santana Banner S Trajen Greco

S Jayden McGregory S Kensley Louidor-Faustin

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.