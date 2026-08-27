Recapping SEC Eligibility Rulings, Drafting Teams on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
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The wait is nearly over: we are officially one week away from Mizzou football. The Tigers will open their season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium, marking the first time they've played a game since the Dec. 27 Gator Bowl loss and their first appearance at Memorial Stadium since the Nov. 15 beatdown of Mississippi State.
You're excited. We're excited. Missouri is excited.
In the latest episode of the 'All Things Mizzou' podcast, Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle catch you up on the latest with the SEC's eligibility ruling and Mizzou's health statuses entering the regular season, then follow it up with a draft competition in which they participate in a snake draft of players on Missouri's 2026 roster, an idea first done by PowerMizzou.
You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
Mizzou Changes Kickoff Time For Week 3
Mizzou Football announced that the kickoff time for its Week 3 game against Troy is changed from 11:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m The Tigers will wear special throwback jerseys for the game as its celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium.
SEC Eligibility, Rulings
The Southeastern Conference released new rulings regarding professional players returning to the conference, taking a strong stance against it.
The conference also revealed punishments that will be enforced for schools that violate the rules.
Mizzou Draft
Knox-Doyle had the first pick in the draft, opting to select starting quarterback Austin Simmons. Wright then selected preseason All-Americans Ahmad Hardy and Cayden Green with his second and third picks. Here's how the rest of the teams panned out.
Knox-Doyle Wright
QB Austin Simmons QB Matt Zollers
RB Jamal Roberts RB Ahmad Hardy
WR Cayden Lee WR Donovan Olugbode
WR Naeshaun Montgomery WR Caleb Goodie
WR Kenric Lanier II WR Shaun Terry II
TE Brett Norfleet TE Jude James
LT Logan Reichert LT Cayden Green
LG Zack Owens LG Tristan Wilson
C Brysen Wessell C Dominick Giudice
RG Curtis Peagler RG Whit Hafer
RT Luke Work RT Jack Lange
DE Langden Kitchen DE Darris Smith
DT Marquis Gracial DT Sterling Webb
DT Jalen Marshall DT Jason Dowell
DE Jaden Jones DE Daeden Hopkins
LB Nic Rodriguez LB Dante McClellan
LB Robert Woodyard LB Jeremiah Beasley
STAR CJ Bass III STAR Elijah Dotson
CB Sione Laulea CB Chris Graves
CB Jahlil Florence CB Jaxson Gates
S Santana Banner S Trajen Greco
S Jayden McGregory S Kensley Louidor-Faustin
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright