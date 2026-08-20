Four Mizzou Players Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors From Conference Coaches

Four Tigers earned preseason All-SEC nods Wednesday after three players received recognition by the media on June 24.

Running back Ahmad Hardy and offensive lineman Cayden Green each secured first-team selections on both lists and long snapper Brett Le Blanc climbed up to second team on the coaches poll. Auburn transfer linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. was named to the third team, joining the three listed players by the media and coaches.

The senior made 11 starts with Auburn last year and was named to PFF first team All-SEC, but was not recognized in the coaches poll at the end of the 2025 season. Woodyard is the only Tiger transfer listed as a preseason All-SEC member. With Auburn, Woodyard tallied a team-second 67 tackles, 50 tackles in conference play and seven tackles for loss.

Missouri's offensive duo Hardy and Green have had an accomplished week off the football field, first being named Associated Press preseason All-Americans Tuesday and then first-team preseason conference players Wednesday. Hardy was named to the 2025 first-team by coaches and Green earned second-team honors.

Following a record-breaking season with Missouri in 2025, Hardy's abundance of preseason accolades should come as no surprise. The Doak Walker Award finalist finished 2025 with a program record of 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns along with it.

Green has also received multiple conference and national selections through the end of last season and through the offseason, accompanying Hardy on most lists. The NFL draft prospect boasted an 89.1 pass blocking grade on PFF last season, which ranked fourth among tackles and 13th among linemen.

Le Blanc was also recognized in the coaches preseason All-SEC list as a second-team recipient after earning third-team by the media. The senior will be a fourth-year starter for the Tigers and rounds out a special teams unit that is poised for an improved season.

Missouri's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 begins the SEC season.

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