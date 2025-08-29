Report: Mizzou QB Sam Horn Out 'Indefinitely' with Injury
Missouri Tigers quarterback Sam Horn will be out "indefinitely" with a leg injury, per a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Horn suffered the injury on his only play of Missouri's Week 1 game Thursday night against Central Arkansas. He took a hit to the legs on a designed run in the first quarter, causing him to remain on the ground and be evaluated by trainers. He took a quick trip to the medical tent before limping to the locker room with the help of two trainers.
Horn underwent an MRI Friday morning, which the team is awaiting further results on in order to provide a clearer timeline on how much time Horn might miss. Horn missed all of last football season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.
"You hurt for the young man because last year was taken away from him for a different reason, and now this year he's gonna have to face another injury, and don't know how long it'll be," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. "There's something that wears you down mentally in those things."
With Horn out, Beau Pribula's spot as the Tigers' starting quarterback is undoubtedly secured. The Penn State transfer competed with Horn for the job throughout all of the offseason. In Thursday's game, Missouri planned to split the playing time between the two options, giving the first half to Pribula, and planning to give the second to Horn.
But Horn's injury burned that plan pretty quickly. Drinkwitz said going into the Week 1 game that there'd be no scenario in which the quarterback competition extended past the season opener.
Even with Pribula stepping in as the starter, Horn's injury timeline is still important to the Tigers. Without him, Missouri's backup quarterback is true freshman Matt Zollers. The former four-star prospect is seen as the program's future at the position, but certainly doesn't have the reliability Horn would have as a backup.
Meanwhile, Pribula provided reason to be confident in him as a starter. He played through the final minutes of the third quarter, completing 23 of his 28 pass attempts for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
"I was pleased," Drinkwitz said of Pribula's debut. "I knew he prepared well in fall camp. ... I thought his ability to extend plays ‚ I thought that one big time run was pretty headsy there, and then his ability to pull the ball on some zone stuff was nice."
Missouri will go forward with Pribula to Week 2, where the Tigers will host Kansas on Sept. 6.