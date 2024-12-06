Report: Mizzou to Host Highly Coveted Transfer Quarterback on Visit
The Missouri Tigers will host former USC quarterback Miller Moss on a visit next week, per a report from Pete Nakos of On3.
Moss, who announced he would enter the portal on Dec. 2, is widely seen as the best quarterback expected to be available in this year's transfer portal. He has one season of elligibility remaining.
Missouri is expected to be one of the top players in the shuffling of quarterbacks this offseason. With three-year starter Brady Cook no longer having any eligibility remaining, the Tigers will likely look elsewhere for their starter in 2025.
Moss would bring 25-games worth of experience to Missouri, starting in nine games for USC in 2024 after sitting behind Caleb Williams in 2022 and 2023. This season, Moss completed 233 of his 362 attempts for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Nakos reported that Moss is also expected to take a visit to Louisville in the week, who finished the season 8-4.
Remaining in the quarterback room for Missouri is expected to be graduate Drew Pyne (two years of elligibility remaining, redshirt sophomore Sam Horn, and true freshman Aidan Glover. Pyne appeared in six games for Missouri this season after transferring from Arizona State, starting against Oklahoma and filling in for Brady Cook against Auburn and Alabama.
In his three SEC appearences, Pyne completed 30 of his 61 attempts for 263 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The transfer portal officially opens Monday, Dec. 9, where the Tigers will look to reconstruct its offense after losing their starting quarterbak, two leading receivers and two leading rushers.