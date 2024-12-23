Report: Transfer Quarterback Signs NIL Deal With Mizzou
When Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula signed with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers, he signed an NIL deal estimated at $1.5 million, according to On3. Pribula was the twelth addition in the portal for the Tigers.
The Tigers have shown NIL success so far in the NIL era. Two of Missouri's best players from this last season, quarterback Brady Cook and receiver Luther Burden III signed multiple local NIL deals before the start of this season.
Pribula is arguably the biggest addition Drinkwitz brought in the transfer portal so far. The sophomore quarterback from Penn State threw for 275 yards, five touchdowns and an interception behind starter Drew Allar this past season, adding 242 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Known for his dynamic rushing ability in designed runs and option packages, Pribula should provide interesting versatility at the quarterback spot
Naming a starter at the quarterback spot won't happen until the season begins for obvious reasons, but Pribula should be in the lead for the spot as of now. He enters a quarterback room with sophomore Sam Horn, senior Drew Pyne and incoming freshman Matt Zollers. Zollers more than likely won't be ready to start for a long period, making Horn the biggest competitor against Pribula.
Drinkwitz has done great work in the transfer portal so far. Pribula is the No. 12 quarterback in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. Missouri also added the fourth-rated running back in Ahmad Hardy and the tenth-best receiver in Kevin Coleman Jr, rounding out a trio of skill-position players on offense for Missouri.