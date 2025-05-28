SEC, Big Ten Deal Could Revive Exciting Mizzou Matchups – The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren takes a look at some rivalries that would be reignited for the Tigers if the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten were to reach a scheduling agreement.
The Southeastern Conference and Big Ten seem to be constantly butting heads as the two leaders of college football, but coaches from the SEC are reportedly interested in reaching an agreement to play against a Big Ten opponent each season.
Coaches and athletic administrators from the SEC are discussing a whole host of questions in regards to scheduling this week at the conference meetings in Florida. Mainly, they're looking to making progress toward a decision on whether or not to go from eight to nine in-conference games.
Adding a ninth conference game, and possibly a guaranteed Big Ten opponent, to the schedule of every SEC team would likely have competitive drawbacks, however. According to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, some coaches in the conference don't see the benefit of adding more tough games to their schedule. Especially because, as in the eyes of some coaches, the College Football Playoff committee doesn't take strength of schedule into account in the selection process.
But, if the two dominating conferences were to reach a partnership, the Missouri Tigers' would likely reignite two rivalries with teams from border states; Nebraska and Illinois.
Missouri has already reignited two border rivalries in the recent seasons, welcoming former Big 12 rival Oklahoma into the SEC, and being scheduled to play Kansas in 2025. The Tigers are also already set to begin a four-year agreement with Illinois in 2026.
However, Missouri has not played Nebraska since 2010 when both teams were in the Big 12.
Here's a look at how Missouri has fared against each team currently in the Big Ten.
Missouri vs. Big Ten Opponents:
Missouri has never played against Rutgers or Washington.
Team
Missouri Win-Loss
Last Matchup
Iowa
8-6
2024, Music City Bowl
Ohio State
2-10-1
2023, Cotton Bowl
Purdue
3-7
2018
Minnesota
5-3-1
2014, Citrus Bowl
Indiana
3-7-2
2014
Nebraska
36-65
2010
Illinois
17-7
2010
Northwestern
5-4
2008
Michigan State
3-5
2001
Wisconsin
1-4
1984
Penn State
1-3
1980
USC
1-2
1977
Michigan
2-2
1975
Oregon
1-0
1972
UCLA
0-2-1
1966
Maryland
0-6
1955