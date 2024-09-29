SEC Network Pregame Show to Be in College Station for Mizzou, Texas A&M Matchup
The SEC Network pregame show will be in College Station, Texas ahead of the Missouri Tigers' matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies.
The show travels to one of the conference's top matchups each week, with Missouri vs. Texas A&M set to be one of the few, if not only, ranked matchups in the SEC for Week 6.
Before gameday, the Paul Finebaum Show will air from College Station Friday afternoon.
Saturday morning, the Marty & McGee show featuring analysts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will air beginning at 8 a.m. CDT. The SEC Nation pregame show — featuring a panel of Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow — will begin at 9 a.m.
Finally, the game will begin at 11 a.m. on ABC.
ESPN's College GameDay pregame show skipped out on the SEC matchup for Miami at California. The College GameDay show stopped in College Station just five weeks ago for Week 1 when Texas A&M welcomed Notre Dame.
This will be the first matchup between Missouri and Texas A&M since the Aggies since 2021 when the Tigers fell 14-35 to the Aggies in Columbia. It will be the first time in just short of a decade that Missouri travels to Texas A&M, with the Tigers winning 34-27 in the 2014 season.
