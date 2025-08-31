SEC Network Pregame Show Traveling to Mizzou for Week 2
The SEC Network's traveling pregame show, "SEC Nation" will visit the University of Missouri's campus on Friday and Saturday to preview the Tigers' matcup with the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 2.
The show will be be filmed live from Carnahan Quad from 9-11 a.m. Saturday ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kick off. The panel for the show features host Laura Rutledge and analysts Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper.
Before the "SEC Nation" show goes live, the "Marty & McGee" show will be filmed live on Carnahan Quad from 8-9 a.m. The show features ESPN journalists Marty Smith and Ryan McGee.
Finally, "The Paul Finebaum Show" will kick things off for the weekend, filming live from Carnahan Quad from 2-6 p.m. on Friday.
This will be the first time the set of SEC Network shows travel to Columbia since 2019 when the Tigers hosted West Virginia.
It will also be the first time since 2011 that the Tigers play the Jayhawks, reigniting the historic Big 12 rivalry. Missouri currently leads the all-time rivalry with a 57-54-9 record. The Tigers are 29-12-2 when hosting the Jayhawks.
"This is something that goes back a long way," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the rivalry at SEC Media Days. "It's very deep. It's something that our team is very keenly aware of. We understand the implications, the importance to our state. Look forward to playing that game, especially having it at home."
Missouri started its season with a 61-6 win over the Central Arkansas Bears on Thursday night. Quarterback Beau Pribula, a transfer from Penn State, had an impressive debut in his first career start, completing 23 of his 28 pass attempts for 283 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added 65 more yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Running back Ahmad Hardy, a sophomore transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, also hit the ground running with the Tigers, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, Kansas has started the season 2-0, grabbing wins over Fresno State and Wagner.
So far on the season, quarterback Jalon Daniels has completed 36 of his 45 pass attempts for 456 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.
In the game against Wagner, Alabama transfer wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. had a career day, hauling in six catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Saturday's matchup will be broadcast on ESPN, with all of the on-campus pregame coverage being broadcast on the SEC Network.