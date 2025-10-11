Snap Counts from Mizzou's Loss to Alabama, Season Tracker
COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 14 Missouri suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, taking a 27-24 loss to Alabama.
The Tigers suffered a number of brief injuries, along with an ejection throughout the game.
Here's a look at how those exits affected the Tigers, using the snap counts made available by Pro Football Focus.
Week 7 Snap Counts
Offense
LT, Cayden Green, 56, 100%
QB, Beau Pribula, 56, 100%
RG, Curtis Peagler, 56, 100%
C, Connor Tollison, 56, 100%
LG, Dominick Giudice, 56, 100%
RT, Keagen Trost, 56, 100%
TE, Brett Norfleet, 52, 93%
WR, Marquis Johnson, 48, 86%
WR, Joshua Manning, 42, 75%
SRWR, Kevin Coleman Jr., 39, 70%
HB, Ahmad Hardy, 36, 64%
HB, Jamal Roberts, 21, 38%
TE, Jordon Harris, 19, 34%
WR, Donovan Olugbode, 15, 27%
SLWR, Daniel Blood, 6, 11%
WR, Xavier Loyd, 2, 4%
- Remarkable how much of an impact Donovan Olugbode was able to make with just 15 snaps. He led Missouri with 55 receiving yards on three catches, all of which came in the fourth quarter.
Defense
S, Daylan Carnell, 76, 97%
MLB, Josiah Trotter, 70, 90%
S, Jalen Catalon, 63, 81%
DT, Chris McClellan, 60, 77%
CB, Stephen Hall, 57, 73%
CB, Drey Norwood, 57, 73%
S, Santana Banner, 56, 72%
DE, Damon Wilson II, 52, 67%
DE, Zion Young, 51, 65%
DT, Sterling Webb, 47, 60%
RCB, Toriano Pride Jr., 43, 55%
WLB, Nicholas Rodriguez, 35, 45%
WLB, Khalil Jacobs, 31, 40%
NT, Marquis Gracial, 29, 37%
DE, Langden Kitchen, 24, 31%
ROLB, Darris Smith, 23, 29%
MLB, Triston Newson, 21, 27%
S, Trajen Greco, 20, 26%
DT, Jalen Marshall, 20, 26%
S, Marvin Burks Jr., 14, 18%
DE, Nate Johnson, 8, 10%
- Starting safety Marvin Burks Jr. was ejected in the first half due to a targeting penalty. It was primarily Santana Banner filling in at Burks' spot, until Banner exited with an injury, leading to sophomore Trajen Greco stepping up.
Season Tracker
Offense
G, Dominick Giudice, 409, 88%
QB, Beau Pribula, 408, 88%
T, Keagen Trost, 402, 86%
C, Connor Tollison, 401, 86%
G, Curtis Peagler, 384, 83%
TE, Brett Norfleet, 356, 77%
WR, Marquis Johnson, 323, 69%
WR, Joshua Manning, 288, 62%
T, Cayden Green, 262, 56%
WR, Kevin Coleman Jr., 237, 51%
HB, Ahmad Hardy, 213, 46%
T, Jayven Richardson, 195, 42%
HB, Jamal Roberts, 189, 41%
TE, Jordon Harris, 162, 35%
WR, Donovan Olugbode, 128, 28%
C, Tristan Wilson, 114, 25%
WR, Xavier Loyd, 87, 19%
TE, Jude James, 57, 12%
WR, Daniel Blood, 57, 12%
G, Vince Brown II, 52, 11%
T, Johnny Williams IV, 52, 11%
G, Jaylen Early, 52, 11%
HB, Marquise Davis, 43, 9%
QB, Matt Zollers, 42, 9%
WR, Logan Muckey, 36, 8%
WR, DaMarion Fowlkes, 24, 5%
G, Henry Fenuku, 20, 4%
WR, James Madison II, 19, 4%
WR, Shaun Terry II, 18, 4%
TE, Whit Hafer, 16, 3%
TE, Gavin Hoffman, 15, 3%
HB, Tavorus Jones, 14, 3%
QB, Tommy Lock, 11, 2%
G, Keiton Jones, 8, 2%
G, Ryan Jostes, 5, 1%
T, Jack Lange, 4, 1%
HB, Brendon Haygood, 4, 1%
QB, Brett Brown, 4, 1%
QB, Sam Horn, 1, 0%
HB, Anthony Favrow, 1, 0%
Defense
S, Daylan Carnell, 238, 69%
LB, Josiah Trotter, 219, 64%
CB, Stephen Hall, 214, 62%
S, Jalen Catalon, 213, 62%
DI, Chris McClellan, 202, 59%
CB, Toriano Pride Jr., 197, 57%
ED, Zion Young, 196, 57%
ED, Damon Wilson II, 192, 56%
S, Santana Banner, 186, 54%
CB, Drey Norwood, 179, 52%
S, Marvin Burks Jr., 154, 45%
DI, Sterling Webb, 143, 42%
ED, Darris Smith, 134, 39%
LB, Khalil Jacobs, 130, 38%
LB, Nicholas Rodriguez, 115, 34%
DL, Marquis Gracial, 102, 30%
S, Trajen Greco, 98, 29%
LB, Triston Newson, 98, 29%
ED, Langden Kitchen, 78, 23%
DI, Jalen Marshall, 70, 20%
ED, Nate Johnson, 62, 18%
LB, Jeremiah Beasley, 57, 17%
S, Mose Phillips III, 55, 16%
CB, Cameron Keys, 50, 15%
DL, Elias Williams, 44, 13%
LB, Dante McClellan, 43, 13%
DL, Bralen Henderson, 34, 10%
CB, Nick DeLoach Jr., 33, 10%
S, Caleb Flagg, 33, 10%
ED, Daeden Hopkins, 31, 9%
ED, Javion Hilson, 31, 9%
DL, Jason Dowell, 31, 9%
S, CJ Bass III, 27, 8%
CB, Shamar McNeil, 27, 8%
DL, Sam Williams, 17, 5%
S, Jackson Hancock, 16, 5%
LB, Brian Huff, 6, 2%
CB, Nasir Pogue, 6, 2%
DL, Justin Bodford, 5, 1%
LB, Jason King, 4, 1%
DL, Jadon Frick, 2, 1%