Stuck Offense Plagues Tigers: What Went Wrong for Mizzou in Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 23 Missouri went into Oklahoma searching for a signature win, and came out with a loss that was unmistakably in the signature style that the Tigers have played all year.
As has been a familiar tale for Missouri this season, an impressive defensive performance was spoiled by an immobile offense and errors on special teams.
"Ultimately, it wasn't good enough by anybody," Drinkwitz said of the performance.
Here's a breakdown of where the Tigers went wrong in Norman.
Two puzzling fourth-down decisions
In the first half, Missouri faced two fourth-and-3s in the red zone — the first from the 17-yard line, and the second from the 3-yard line.
On the first kick, Robert Meyer’s attempt was blocked. On the next, Oliver Robbins was instead subbed in to make the 21-attempt.
Missouri had three trips into the red zone in the first half that resulted in just six points.
The second decision to settle for the field goal guaranteed Missouri the opportunity to trail by just one possession entering the second half. A touchdown would’ve put the Tigers right back in it.
The first decision was the more questionable and costly one.
Missouri was initially set to attempt to convert the fourth down. But after Missouri's offense set players in motion, Oklahoma called a timeout, even after Missouri had already revealed the play design.
"When they called the timeout, felt like we had shown too much that play, and so opted, at that point the best to just take the points," Drinkwitz said.
But the 35-yard kick was blocked by Oklahoma, which Drinkwitz attributed to as too slow of an operation time from Missouri's kicking unit.
The moment it was tipped by the Sooners was the moment the wheels began to fall off for Missouri.
Three plays after the block, Oklahoma scored on a 87-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Sategna II, with the speedy junior blazing past the Missouri defense after catching it just nine yards past the line of scrimmage.
“Looked like the guy we were supposed to cover got dropped,” Drinkwitz said of the long touchdown. “Then we had two pole (post safeties) players in there, and they were eyes on the quarterback instead of knowing where to go.”
On Missouri’s next offensive drive, the Tigers suffered a disaster sequence, with a false start and holding penalty putting Missouri into a 3rd-and-22 that Pribula fumbled on before recovering.
Missouri opted to kick a field goal again on its final drive of the second half. Missouri hoped to get least a yard closer to the goal line on third-down from the 3, but instead, Hardy was stuffed at the line.
"A field goal makes it a one-possession game," Drinkwitz said of the decision. "Didn't want to not have any momentum going into half.”
The Missouri kicking game has been a liability all season since starting kicker Blake Craig tore his ACL in Week 1. The three points Missouri lost on Meyer’s miss should be noted.
But so should the decision to send out the field goal unit in the first place. It’s the opposite of the aggressive decisions typically required to pull off an upset on the road.
The lack of aggressiveness is especially confusing in a game considering the difference in stakes — Oklahoma was playing to preserve its hopes of competing for a national championship while Missouri was playing for what would be its best win of, at best, a nine-win season.
After efficient opening drive, offense turns sour
Missouri’s offense made a strong opening statement by taking eight minutes off the clock and traveling 54 yards on 14 plays.
Missouri’s run game paper cut down Oklahoma’s defense, with the Tigers averaging 5.3 yards on eight carries on the drive. In his first drive back, Pribula made three quick completions to keep the offense in rhythm.
The fact that the long drive ended with just three points was a disappointment. But it was a promising sign that maybe, just maybe, the Tigers would have the efficient run game and quick pass game needed to pull off the upset.
Instead, things immediately went south. On three of its next four drives, Missouri traveled a net of 18 yards on 14 plays. Besides that first drive, Missouri ended the day averaging
The success in the run game Missouri found on its opening drive was immediately shut down. On the second drive, running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts were stuffed for losses on three of their four carries. After 43 rushing yards on the first drive, Missouri rushed for just x the remainder of the game.
The second half was especially bad. The game was within two possessions for all seven of Missouri's drives in the second half. Oklahoma's last score came with 11:36 remaining in the third quarter.
But on those seven second-half drives, two ended in interceptions and a trio ended with a three-and-out. For as much as it seemed like Missouri was trailing far behind through the entire second half, the game was still technically in its grasp.
"All we needed was to get one score," Drinkwitz said. "One touchdown and we we're right back exactly where we needed to be. But ultimately, we never were able to muster enough offense."
The most life the Tigers showed in the half was late in the fourth quarter, with Pribula completing passes of 23 and 37 to put Missouri 29 yards out from the end zone.
But even that didn’t result in points for the Tigers, with a fourth-and-1 pass attempt from Pribula being dropped by Kevin Coleman Jr. on what would’ve otherwise been a touchdown.
Getting to the red zone was difficult enough for Missouri. But only scoring six points on four trips inside there is not a winning formula. Especially when Oklahoma scored on all three of its trips to the red zone.
Missouri defense can only hang on for so long
Against both Texas A&M and now Oklahoma, the Missouri defense was stellar while the offense lagged behind. This has given the Missouri offense multiple chances to get a hold of the gas pedal first, but after so many short drives, the Missouri defense eventually lets up.
“Defense gave us every chance in the world. Just didn't get it done,” Drinkwitz said.
On its first two drives of the game, Missouri’s defense forced three-and-outs.
When Missouri attempted the 35-yard field goal attempt that was blocked, the Tigers had out=gained the Sooners with 108 yards to 20, but still only led 3-0.
Eventually, the Missouri defense was going to lose its grip, as it did by allowing that 87-yard touchdown. Then, after the sequence that ended with Pribula’s fumble recovery on third down, Missouri’s defense gave up another touchdown. A 15-yard rush from quarterback John Mateer on third-and-8 made it possible.
Missouri’s defense has been stellar all season, save for the occasional big play. The offense is what has held this team back.
Missouri’s defense ranked first in the SEC in yards allowed entering Saturday. The six teams that rank behind the Tigers all still have a realistic shot at the College Football Playoff. Missouri is in a much different world.