Tigers OL Connor Tollison Details Learning Behind an Experienced Line

Tollison discussed how sitting behind an experienced offensive line has helped him.

There might not be a more overlooked position on the football field than the offensive line. As the offensive line goes, so does the offense and despite that, you tend to only ever an offensive lineman's name when he's made a mistake. 

However, while the offensive line is often overlooked and underappreciated, they sometimes have the biggest impact on the outcome of any game. A dominant offensive line makes life easier for the rest of the offense and allows the offensive staff to open up the playbook

With the Missouri Tigers looking to compete for both SEC and national championships, their offensive line will be paramount to the Tigers' success. Offensive lineman Connor Tollison, who was recruited as a tackle but transitioned to center, has taken advantage of the opportunity to learn behind an experienced group of starters.

"It makes my job a lot easier at the end of the day," Tollison said. "Having guys that have a lot of starts. I'm the only one up there that doesn't have a start, so it makes my job easier and I'm thankful." 

While Tollison might not start at center this season, the knowledge that he'll gain from sitting another year behind an experienced line will prepare him for a likely starting role in 2023. 

As the Tigers continue their road back to being contenders on the national scene once again, the development of Tollison and the offensive line will play a big role in doing so. 

