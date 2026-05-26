The Biggest Question Facing Mizzou's Linebackers in 2026

There are many positions on Missouri's roster that lack certainty in terms of top-end talent and depth. The linebacker room isn't one of them.

Headlined by junior Nicholas Rodriguez, a multi-year producer at the position, the Tigers shouldn't have many issues fielding solid players with a good rotation to back it up.

Rodriguez has shown consistent growth on a year-to-year basis, giving everyone no reason to have any real concern that he won't produce. Behind him will be Auburn transfer Robert Woodyard, one of the first to join Missouri's transfer portal class. The hefty linebacker from Mobile, Alabama, recorded 67 total tackles and two sacks last season. He's also shown steady growth for Auburn during his three years there.

There's a bit of a fall-off after that, but Jeremiah Beasley, Dante McClellan and Miami transfer Bobby Washington Jr. should be expected up next in the rotation. McClellan showed glimpses of production last season as a true freshman, while Beasley has steadily risen up the rotation. Washington has mainly been a special teams contributor during his two seasons with the Hurricanes.

True freshman JJ Bush also may be able to help out with the depth, but there is no reason the Tigers shouldn't have a solid rotation of guys at the inside linebacker spot. It'll be up to Rodriguez and Woodyard to make sure that nothing falls through the cracks in a starting capacity.

Missouri On SI is taking a look at the biggest question facing each position group on the roster. The development of Rodriguez and the jump many are expecting him to take is at the forefront of the room, creating the question of whether or not he's ready for a true starting role.

Is Rodriguez ready to make another leap in production and skill?

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (20) celebrates after a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rodriguez stepped up in a big way from his freshman to sophomore year. Even without that, his impact as a true freshman was more impressive than many thought it would be. Now, as a junior, the expectations for Rodriguez's role are higher than they've ever been.

In order for Missouri's defense to not see a significant drop off, Rodriguez will have to live up to those expectations.

As a true freshman, Rodriguez logged 18 total tackles. He upped that number to 61 in total as a sophomore, adding seven pass deflections and 1.5 sacks. The numbers are tracking for him to get even better, especially with more playing time on the way.

He's proven himself as a worthy pass coverage linebacker, as shown by the deflections. He's a little smaller, too, and he's very athletic, so there's no doubt that he can continue to produce there. He may even log the first interception of his career, which seems to be a given in the near future.

Rodriguez's 61 total last season was slightly inflated by a 15-tackle performance in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl against Virginia. That was a performance, however, that put him more on the map than he'd ever been.

Playing behind Josiah Trotter and Corey Flagg Jr. over the last two seasons hindered what he could do in terms of his production. At the same time, Rodriguez has been able to learn from great linebackers and develop as both a player and a leader. Playing as the No. 2 to Trotter last season may have been the best thing that could've happened to him, especially with a bigger role on the way.

Rodriguez has done nothing but impress people over the last two seasons. Nobody expected him to rise up the depth chart and produce as a true freshman and becoming the right-hand man to Trotter last season was also a bit shocking. Now, he has the chance to claim the top spot for himself.

Having Woodyard next to him will be helpful and it wouldn't be a shock for Woodyard to leap ahead of Rodriguez on the depth chart. But, as of now, everything seems to be in place for the Miami-born linebacker to have a second breakout season.

Once again, he still has to live up to those expectations and produce. But in his two-year career so far, Rodriguez has done nothing but impress.

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