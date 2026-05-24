The Biggest Question Facing Mizzou's Interior Defensive Line in 2026

It was a fairly big surprise not to see the Missouri Tigers land a big fish at the defensive tackle position. Eli Drinkwitz and his defensive coaching staff reeled in two guys on the interior, but those additions didn't fully answer the question of who would take over at the position.

Bringing in Donta Simpson from Miami and Mark Hensley from Northern Illinois didn't exactly move the needle. Hensley was a starter for the Huskies, but Simpson played sparingly in 2025. After losing three veterans in the room, those being the only transfer additions was a surprise.

Multiple guys will have to step up on the interior in 2026. Whether it's Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall, Elias Williams, or someone else, some combination of returners, transfers and younger faces needs to be ready to make an impact.

None of the aforementioned names were starters in 2025. It's one of multiple positions that don't have a starter returning in 2026, making the rise of those players who were toward the middle or bottom of the depth chart last year extremely important.

Missouri On SI is taking a look at the biggest question facing each position group on the roster. The defensive tackles as a whole pose a potentially negative question in relation to the success of Missouri's defense.

Is there enough overall talent for sustained success in the position group?

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) is tackled near the goal line by Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Jalen Marshall (95) during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This might come off as vague or unclear, but it's valid to ask if the group as a whole will be good enough to have sustained success this season. The interior of the defensive line has been a surefire position over the last few seasons with Kristian Williams, Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb leading the charge.

The borderline third and fourth man on last year's roster was Gracial, who seems slated to be the top guy this year. He logged 16 tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble last season, all of which were career bests. Gracial presents as the most game-ready and playable defensive tackle on the roster, though he doesn't have a ton of experience.

That being said, there really isn't anyone with a ton of experience in the room.

Marshall is the next most productive among the returners, but he's been nothing but a rotational player during his time with the Tigers. The same could be said for Sam Williams. That'll likely have to change now.

The younger players in the room do bring some upside and potential to the position group, though they might not be ready to play. Guys like Simpson, Jason Dowell, Elias Williams and four-star freshman Tajh Overton have the tools to be good players. Whether they're ready to go in 2026 is unclear, but Dowell and Williams do already have a year in Missouri's defensive scheme.

Enter Simpson and Hensley, as well. Hensley was productive at the Group of 5 level, logging 32 total tackles and a sack as a sophomore in 2025. The Labadie, Missouri, native wasn't as productive as a freshman, registering only seven tackles.

The lack of certainty on both the outside and inside of the defensive line makes the question marks on the interior a little scarier. Darris Smith, Langden Kitchen, Daeden Hopkins and a crop of transfers all have to prove themselves on the outside while Gracial and company have to make a name for themselves on the inside.

Getting after the quarterback may be an issue in 2026; at least it looks that way on paper. Last year, McClellan recorded an impressive six sacks, recording 2.5 the season before. Among the defensive tackles on the roster who've played college snaps, only 1.5 sacks have been recorded. Hensley had one last year and Marshall recorded half a sack last season, too.

Player Career total tackles Career sacks Mark Hensley 39 1 Marquis Gracial 28 0 Jalen Marshall 24 0.5 Elias Williams 5 0 Donta Simpson 4 0 Sam Williams 3 0 Jason Dowell 0 0 Total sacks 103 1.5

The lack of production in general is, without a doubt, a concern. It creates massive uncertainty and may hold back the defense's pass-rushing attack, while also losing ground in defending the run. It can't be overstated enough how much of a problem this could be for what's been a very solid group in years past.

Not only that, the Tigers are losing important leadership in McClellan. Gracial likely will have to step up in that department, adding more to his plate in terms of his development.

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