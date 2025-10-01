The Biggest Surprises About Mizzou So Far: The Extra Point
Missouri has been even better than expected in these two specific areas.
In this story:
Watch the video below Missouri on SI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down the areas where the Tigers have been better or worse than expected through the first five games of the season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published