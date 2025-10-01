Mizzou Central

The Biggest Surprises About Mizzou So Far: The Extra Point

Missouri has been even better than expected in these two specific areas.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) evades a defender during a touchdown run against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) evades a defender during a touchdown run against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI
Watch the video below Missouri on SI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down the areas where the Tigers have been better or worse than expected through the first five games of the season.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

