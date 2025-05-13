The Mizzou Freshman Nobody is Talking About - The Extra Point
Eli Drinkwitz did a good job replenishing young talent this offseason, bringing in 17 freshmen with the No. 14 best class in the country. One of those freshmen is not a guy many Tigers' fans are talking about, who could make a big impact for Missouri.
Four-star running back Brendon Haygood was a late riser up recruiting rankings and wasn't truly available until later toward signing day. He was long committed to the Boise State Broncos, but had a change of heart and backed out of that decision.
That's when Missouri swooped in, earning his commitment and beating out teams like Texas Tech to land the fast-rising running back. He ended the recruiting cycle as the 396th player in the country and 27th of all running backs after starting out as a three-star recruit.
Haygood has yet to suit up in a Tiger uniform after not enrolling early in the university. He was not available for spring practices, so his role on the depth chart right now appears murky. Haygood is an explosive athlete with plenty of potential, so it wouldn't be a surprise for him to get involved early, but it will be an uphill battle based on those in front of him.
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at a freshman running back who could be an impactful player down the road for the Tigers, as well as a potential impact player from Day 1.
