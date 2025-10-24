The Most Important Matchup Between Mizzou and Vanderbilt: The Buzz
The clip above is from MissouriOnSI's conversation with Graham Baakko, who covers Vanderbilt for VanderbiltOnSI. Baako provided insight on what to expect from the Commodores in the matchup against the Tigers in Week 9.
You can view the full conversation here.
No. 15 Missouri's pass rushing unit has had the ability to wreck games so far this season. That was on full display in Week 8, when, led by Zion Young, Missouri's defensive line presented all sorts of challenges for Auburn late in the game. In the final seven minutes of the game along with the two overtime periods, Young created two sacks and a tackle for loss.
That unit will face what has been a surprisingly steady Vanderbilt offensive line, a unit that was expected to be one of the worst in the Southeastern Conference. The group only had one starter, right tackle Chase Mitchell, return from last season.
Outside of Mitchell, Vanderbilt also has had former Minnesota transfer Cade McConnell shine at left guard, along with Oklahoma State transfer Isaia Glass at left tackle.
"These aren't a bunch of like scrubs that have just come together," Vanderbilt football reporter Graham Baako said. "These are really skilled guys that have all come together, and they know what they're doing. "
Last week against LSU, Vanderbilt contained what has otherwise been an elite defensive front. LSU generated 44 pressures against South Carolina and 27 against Florida. But the Commodores held LSU to 15, allowing quarterback Diego Pavia to extend plays in the backfield.
Similar to LSU, Missouri has established itself as one of the best pass-rushing teams in the SEC this season. Whether or not Missouri will be able to throw Pavia off his rhythm could end up being one of the largest determining factors in the pivotal game.
Thursday's Mizzou Results
Nothing was scheduled.
Fridays's Mizzou Schedule
- Volleyball vs. South Carolina at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Men's basketball exhibition vs. Kansas State at 9 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Listen, Stats
Did you notice?
- College GameDay announced that its guest picker for Missouri's game against Vanderbilt will be Nate Bargatze.
- Former Mizzou target Brayden Reilly decommitted from Northwestern. Reilly is a linebacker out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
- Mizzou Arena has added new courtside seats for fans to enjoy. The reconfigured seating arrangement comes after the SEC Athletics Director approved a proposal.
Countdown to Mizzou basketball's season opener:
10 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"While I was getting treatments, I would ask myself, am I going to regret not spending time with family and friends?"- Gary Pinkel
