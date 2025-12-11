3 Mizzou Players Who Had Surprising Seasons: The Buzz
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on the three Tigers who had the most surprising seasons.
Here's the buzz for Thursday, Dec. 11.
- Wednesday's Mizzou Results
- Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Did you notice?
- Quote of the Day
- Check out our social media:
- Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
- Mizzou women's basketball lost to Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game. 70-62 was the final score, snapping the Tigers winning streak. Read more here.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Women's basketball takes on Illinois at home at 6 p.m.
- The USA Diving Winter National Championships kick off on Wednesday and go through Dec. 16.
Did you notice?
- Running back Marquise Davis is set to enter the transfer portal when it opens. He showed true talent for a freshman running back in the few appearances he had during the 2025 season.
- Former Missouri basketball players Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill faced in an NBA G-League game. Check it out:
- Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is racking up the honors. He recently received AP's SEC Newcomer of the Year and All-SEC First Team honors, amongst others.
Quote of the Day
Right when we were leaving, someone said, ‘Beat KU all four years you’re here, and we’ll still love you no matter the outcome.'Chase Daniel about a recruiting visit
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published
JOSEPH VAN ZUMMEREN
Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.Follow JoeyVZ_