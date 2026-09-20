Three most important quotes from Eli Drinkwitz after Mizzou's victory over Troy

COLUMBIA — Head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media following Missouri's 27-17 victory against Troy. The Tigers' coach discussed problems in the secondary and a quiet offense following the contest. Here's the three most important quotes from Drinkwitz.

On offensive difficulties

Missouri totaled 224 total yards against Troy, accumulating a season-low 91 passing yards. On top of a lack of yardage, Drinkwitz referenced Missouri's poor third down conversions, going 2-for-11.

"There was receivers falling down, receivers running routes too deep, quarterback throwing the ball too early, offensive holding, getting behind the sticks, inefficient runs on first down, inability to utilize play action to create separation in the second level of the defense. So, a lot of things to fix."

On Troy's two deep touchdowns

The Trojans' 17 points all came in the first half and primarily came courtesy of two deep balls from Goose Crowder. Troy began the game with a 76-yard score and ended the first half with a 55-yard dime from Crowder, Drinkwitz gave his analysis on the throws.

"Well, the first one, they were in a stack formation. We had man-to-man coverage. We played outside leverage. They threw basically routes on air. Our free safety had a terrible angle. He's supposed to be there to tackle it or get it down and didn't. And I mean, it's awful. Bottom line, that's awful defense. And then at the end of half, they threw a vertical, and again, we have no free safety help and we weren't able to get our eyes around and we have didn't play through the hands to get the ball down. Not good."

On game positives

Despite a 10-point victory in a game Missouri was heavily favored in, Drinkwitz still cited areas of improvement from Missouri following the nonconference victory.

"Bottom line there we won the game, which is number one. Number two, there was a lot of fight within our team. We went on a 24-0 run, but things weren't great. So those things are positive. (Last week) special teams was really not where we needed it to be. We emphasized it all week and those guys responded in a positive way, that was positive. The defense didn't allow a score in the second half, that was positive... Blake Craig made two field goals, which we really needed to see and make sure that we have confidence for protection, so that was really good. But (there's) a lot of work to be done"

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