Skip to main content

Missouri Rebounds With Win Over Abilene Christian

The Missouri Tigers are back in the win column after their Week 3 win over Abilene Christian.

Following their disappointing Week 2 blowout loss to Kansas State, the Missouri Tigers are back in the win column, taking down the Abilene Christian Wildcats 34-17 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

The Tigers got off to a great start on Saturday, with freshman star Luther Burden III taking back a punt return 78-yards for a score on his first touch of the game to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. 

After that, however, the Tigers struggled with inconsistencies on offense through the remainder of the first half, taking a 17-3 lead into the locker room. 

Thankfully for the Tigers, Burden was able to return late in the first half and make his presence known throughout the rest of the game, kickstarting the Tigers' offense. 

Burden ended the afternoon catching six passes for a career-high 58 yards and running back four punts for 111 total yards, while his quarterback, Brady Cook, completed 21 of 30 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett also had a career day, catching seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 79-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

As a team, the Tigers largely struggled offensively in the first half, but picked it up in the second half, amassing 487 total yards.

Things were particularly rough in the run game, with Mizzou rushing 41 times for 193 yards - 77 came on just three carries. Outside of those runs, the Tigers averaged just 3.0 yards per carry.

Defensively, the Tigers were able to hold court for the offense, holding the Wildcats to just 17 points and forcing two turnovers. While the Tigers did total 487 yards of offense they were unable able to get anything going consistently with the football.

Following the win, the Tigers hit the road as they move forward into SEC play against the Auburn Tigers next weekend at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Since entering the SEC, Mizzou is 0-2 against Auburn in their only two conference meetings.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (2)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Abilene Christian Wildcats
Abilene Christian Wildcats

luther burden III
Football

Missouri Rebounds With Win Over Abilene Christian

By Matt Galatzan
LUTHER BURDEN III
Football

Missouri Offense Struggles, Burden Returns vs. Abilene Christian in First Half

By Matt Galatzan
luther burden III 1
Football

UPDATE: Missouri Tigers Freshman Luther Burden Returns vs Abilene Christian After Injury

By Matt Galatzan
luther burden III .
Football

WATCH: Luther Burden Goes 78-Yards Untouched For TD vs. Abilene Christian

By Matt Galatzan
brady cook
Football

Live In-Game Updates: FINAL: Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17

By Zach Dimmitt
missouri tigers
News

'Keep Grinding': Mizzou C Connor Tollison Reveals Area Tigers Must Emphasize

By Zach Dimmitt
Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (20) runs the ball against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman DJ Jackson (90) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tigers vs. Wildcats Week 3 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Luther Burden
Football

Tigers WR Luther Burden 'Looking Forward to the Next Game' Following Kansas State Loss

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19019095
Football

'It's Up to Us': Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Details 'Unwavering' Belief in Tigers

By Zach Dimmitt