Missouri Rebounds With Win Over Abilene Christian

The Missouri Tigers are back in the win column after their Week 3 win over Abilene Christian.

Following their disappointing Week 2 blowout loss to Kansas State, the Missouri Tigers are back in the win column, taking down the Abilene Christian Wildcats 34-17 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

The Tigers got off to a great start on Saturday, with freshman star Luther Burden III taking back a punt return 78-yards for a score on his first touch of the game to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

After that, however, the Tigers struggled with inconsistencies on offense through the remainder of the first half, taking a 17-3 lead into the locker room.

Thankfully for the Tigers, Burden was able to return late in the first half and make his presence known throughout the rest of the game, kickstarting the Tigers' offense.

Burden ended the afternoon catching six passes for a career-high 58 yards and running back four punts for 111 total yards, while his quarterback, Brady Cook, completed 21 of 30 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett also had a career day, catching seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 79-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

As a team, the Tigers largely struggled offensively in the first half, but picked it up in the second half, amassing 487 total yards.

Things were particularly rough in the run game, with Mizzou rushing 41 times for 193 yards - 77 came on just three carries. Outside of those runs, the Tigers averaged just 3.0 yards per carry.

Defensively, the Tigers were able to hold court for the offense, holding the Wildcats to just 17 points and forcing two turnovers. While the Tigers did total 487 yards of offense they were unable able to get anything going consistently with the football.

Following the win, the Tigers hit the road as they move forward into SEC play against the Auburn Tigers next weekend at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Since entering the SEC, Mizzou is 0-2 against Auburn in their only two conference meetings.

