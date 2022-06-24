Can Safety Jaylon Carlies Help Change Mizzou’s Defense?

There’s no sugarcoating how the Missouri Tigers finished 105th out of 130 FBS teams in total defense in 2021. It wasn’t all bad news in 2021 though, multiple Tigers defenders shone brightly in big moments.

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has been popping up in 2023 NFL mock drafts left and right. He had 37 tackles, 30 of them being solo, three interceptions, seven passes defended, and a tackle for loss last season. While the junior corner may be getting the majority of the headlines, Abrams-Draine is not the only Tiger that will once again make an impact in the secondary.

Standing 6’3” and weighing in at 215 pounds, Jaylon Carlies has a pro-level safety frame and hits like an outside linebacker. In 2021, he showed his instincts and hitting power on several occasions, including a pair of goal-line stands against No.1 Georgia and Kentucky, the latter of which forced a fumble. His 2021 statistics also show his value.

Carlies was Mizzou’s interceptions leader last year with four, as well as their third-leading tackler with 68 stops, including 55 being credited as solo.

He has also been a staple on special teams for Mizzou and is a high-motor player that gets to the ball quickly while sifting through blocks more effectively than most defensive backs. What stands out most about the Orlando (Fla.) West Orange product is his knack for making impact plays.

Two of Carlies' interceptions last fall came against top-tier competition, Georgia and Texas A&M. He doesn’t just find himself in the right place at the right time, he places himself there through a combination of instincts and quick reactions.

While Carlies’ skill set is obviously a positive for Missouri , his desire to make the big play can sometimes get him into trouble. Last year, too often he bit on run fakes or lost leverage over the top while gambling on routes, which resulted in big plays for opposing offenses. As compared to last season, his decision-making should be vastly improved this year with more experience and understanding of the Missouri defensive structure.

Offenses will likely be concerned with avoiding Abrams-Draine, which means the football should be in Carlies’ vicinity quite a bit in 2022. Also, with edge rushers Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire forming one of the SEC’s best pass-rushing duos, opposing quarterbacks will probably be under quite a bit of pressure. That point could lead to some possible easy interceptions and 50-50 balls being thrown his way. Look for Carlies’ overall production to increase in 2022.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here