Missouri vs. Auburn Week 4 Staff Predictions

The Mizzou Sports Talk staff provides its predictions for Saturday's game between Missouri and Auburn.

Saturday's game between Missouri and Auburn is a battle of 'Tigers' as both teams open SEC play at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Missouri and Auburn sport identical 2-1 records and neither has played an SEC game to this point. In fact, both teams have lost to Power 5 teams — Missouri to Kansas State and Auburn to Penn State.

The head coaches have a bit of a history together. When Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was leading the program at Arkansas State, he hired Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz to his staff. So the two know each other well.

So, who wins? The Mizzou Sports Talk staff provides their predictions below.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: Auburn has the same type of personnel offensively that caused Missouri fits against Kansas State. Yes, TJ Finley is out but Robby Ashford can fill in well in that role. Auburn has the edge. Auburn 31 Missouri 21

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Despite Auburn’s quarterback troubles, they should be able to top Mizzou at home. Missouri gave up 17 points to (FCS) Abilene Christian last weekend. Auburn will take to the ground and win this one with rushing and defense. Look for Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford to make or break this one for the Tigers. Auburn 27, Missouri 13

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: An interesting toss-up game in the SEC this week. Mizzou certainly has a lot to work on despite a 2-1 start, as coach Eli Drinkwitz’s squad offered little resistance against Kansas State, the Tigers’ only tough opponent so far this season. But without quarterback TJ Finley, Auburn will be at a disadvantage at home. Give me Mizzou in a close one. Mizzou 31, Auburn 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The injury to Finley makes this a super-interesting game now. Before that, I really thought Auburn would win in a walk. Now? I still think Auburn will win, but Missouri can definitely hang now. The defense will show up for Mizzou. The question is what version of the offense shows up? There’s a reason they say ‘defense travels.’ Auburn 23, Missouri 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Drinkwitz said he'd forever be "indebted" to Auburn coach Bryan Harsin for offering him a position on his staff with Arkansas State. Maybe when Harsin is fired, he'll offer him a place on Mizzou's staff to repay the favor. With Finley out, the visiting Tigers pick up the win in what could be Harsin's final game on The Plains. Missouri 20, Auburn 10

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: In the battle of the Tigers, only one can come out victorious. For Auburn, Finley will miss this game, which opens the door for Missouri. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has a big game to help lead Missouri to a 1-0 start in SEC play, as the offense starts to click. Missouri 38, Auburn 24

