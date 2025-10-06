Time, TV Network Announced for Mizzou at Auburn in Week 8
Missouri's first road trip of the season, a game at Auburn in Week 8, will be played at night, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The two Tiger teams will kick off at either 6 or 6:45 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network.
The final time and TV designation will be announced following Week 7 games.
This game will mark just the second time ever that Missouri travels to play at Auburn. The only other time was in 2022, when the Tigers suffered a heart-breaking, 17-14 loss in overtime.
But Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz himself has a long history with Auburn. It's where he started his collegiate coaching career, joining the staff in 2010 as a quality control coach when the program won the National Championship.
Drinkwitz is 1-1 against Auburn so far in his career at Missouri. In 2024, Missouri's game against Auburn was one of the most entertaining games of the season. Quarterback Brady Cook exited the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury before returning in the second half to lead Missouri back from a 14-point deficit.
Missouri has started the 2025 season undefeated, winning its first five games, including two against Power 4 opponents. Missouri opened Southeastern Conference play in Week 4 with a 29-20 win over South Carolina.
The key to success so far this season for Missouri has been controlling the run game on both sides of the ball. Despite a bye week in Week 6, running back Ahmad Hardy leads the country entering Week 6 with 730 rushing yards. He's nine rushing touchdowns are tied for the second most in the country.
Defensively, Missouri has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game, letting up an average of just 62.4 yards on the ground per game.
Before Missouri gets to facing Auburn, it will have to get through No. 8 Alabama in Week 7.
But, Auburn will undoubtedly challenge one of the weakest points of Missouri — the defensive secondary.
The Auburn offense features one of the best pass-catching groups in the country. Eric Singleton Jr., the top-rated receiver available in this year's transfer portal, currently leads the team with 265 receiving yards. Behind the junior is five players rated as four or five-star prospects across the last two freshmen classes.
Auburn has started the season 3-2, losing its first two games of conference play to No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas A&M. Another top-10 opponent is on deck for Auburn this week, hosting No. 10 Georgia.
Below is the full SEC schedule for Week 8.
Full SEC Week 8 Schedule
Oklahoma at South Carolina — 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m., ABC or SEC Network
LSU at Vanderbilt — 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m., ABC or SEC Network
Texas A&M at Arkansas — 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee at Alabama — 6:30 p.m., ABC
Ole Miss at Georgia — 2:30 p.m, ABC
Mississippi State at Florida — 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
Missouri at Auburn — 6 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
Texas at Kentucky — 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network