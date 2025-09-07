Top Reactions to Mizzou's Win Over Kansas
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their initial reactions from the Tigers' win over the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 2.
In the revival of the Border War against the Kansas Jayhawks, the Missouri Tigers earned their second victory of the season.
The game was the first test of the season for Missouri, who took down Central Arkansas in a 55-point victory in Week 1. In this challenge, Missouri faced plenty moments of adversity to battle back from.
After a strong opening drive, the Tigers allowed 21 points unsanswered. But then, Missouri outscored Kansas 36-10 for the remainder of the game.
Missouri ended the first quarter trailing 21-6, coming off a fumble from quarterback Beau Pribula that the Jayhawks returned for a touchdown, plus two-straight three-and-outs.
"The conversations at the end of the first quarter was, it's a fight. Now it's time to fight. They came to fight. Now it's time to fight."
The Kansas offense, which averaged 38.5 points across its first two games, presented plenty of challenges for the Missouri defense. Quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 18 of his 30 pass attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
"Honestly, there were too many holes," Drinkwitz said of Missouri's defense. "He (Daniels) did a good job of picking those holes. So we'll get it corrected. But we got to be way more aggressive there."
But, Daniels' last attempt went right into the hands of Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell.
The real nail in the Jayhawks' coffin was a 63-yard rushing touchdown from Jamal Roberts on the drive before Carnell's interception, putting Missouri up 42-31 with 1:49 left on the clock. But Carnell's interception to stop any last-minute comeback was another example of the Missouri defense creating huge plays when they were needed.
In the second quarter, a strip-sack by defensive end Zion Young was recovered by Kansas in the end zone, gifting Missouri two points and some much-needed momentum.
"We needed that," Carnell said of Young's sack. "That was a big play for us to get us to get momentum back on our side."
Overall, Drinkwitz was pleased with the growth Missouri made from Week 1.
"I think the biggest thing was it showed improvement from the first week, which we knew we needed to do," Drinkwitz said. "There's still a lot of things that we got to improve on."
Missouri will look to remain undefeated next week, hosting Louisiana in Week 3.