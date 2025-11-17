Two Mizzou Standouts Earn Weekly SEC Awards for Week 12 Performances
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy and cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. earned Week 12 awards for their performances in a 49-27 win over Mississippi State. Hardy walked away with the co-offensive player of the week, while Pride earned the co-defensive player of the week mantle.
Hardy, who's been one of the better running backs in college football all season long, exploded against the Bulldogs for 300 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, making for the best running performance of his career. The Tigers posted 438 total yards of offense and Hardy made up over half of it.
This was an important game to Hardy, who's from Mississippi himself. Hardy's story is one of perseverance and hard work, given that he received a minimal number of college football offers out of high school.
"This game means a lot to him," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "He was a Mississippi young man, who wasn't recruited by that school, and so it was really important to him and meant a lot to him, and I'm proud of him."
The other man to receive an award was Pride, who's had his ups and downs as a Tiger over the last two seasons. This was one of, if not his best, games in a Missouri uniform. He recorded an interception and a fumble recovery, with the interception going to the end zone for six points.
His fumble recovery was a fluke play on a Mississippi State field goal attempt. Pride picked up an errant snap and nearly returned it for another score, but came up short.
"To have that as your senior night game, to have a pick six, have a fumble recovery for 70-something yards that led us to a touchdown," Drinkwitz said. "The final was, what, 49-27, so those three turnovers that led to touchdowns were the difference in the game."
Both Pride and Hardy had remarkable performances that aided in Missouri's win. The pair, on opposite sides of the ball, combined for 28 of Missouri's 49 points.
Here's a look at the rest of the intra-conference awards from Week 12 of college football.
SEC Week 12 Awards
Offensive
Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss
Defensive
Eli Bowen, CB, Oklahoma
Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri
Special Teams
Damian Ramos, K, LSU
Tate Sandell, K, Oklahoma
Offensive line
Monroe Freeling, LT, Georgia
Defensive line
Taylor Wein, EDGE, Oklahoma
Freshman
Cutter Boley, QB, Kentucky
Ty Redmond, CB, Tennessee