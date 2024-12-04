Versatile EDGE Commit Signs With Mizzou Football
4-Star EDGE Daeden Hopkins officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers. Hopkins becomes the seventh prospect to put his signature on paper and join Missouri's 2025 class.
Hopkins might be the most unique prospect in Drinkwitz' 2025 class. The Hermann, Mo native stands at 6-foot-6, 210-pounds. That's not the most common physical profile for a pass rusher, though it's becoming more commong. The lanky defender is the No. 219 player in the country and the second best player in the Tigers' home state, only behind future teammate an 4-star offensive tackle Jack Lange.
In his senior year at Hermann High School, Hopkins recorded 43 total tackles and seven sacks in only 10 games. In the season prior, he finished with 67 tackles and nine sacks.
Hopkins' frame and athleticism are unique for the positon and are a main contributor to his high national rating. Though he's taller and more slim, Hopkins is a fast mover. Blocking such a tall target as an offensive lineman can be a challenge, especially with speed like Hopkins. He still relies on his athleticism and frame to get to the backfield, which will need to improve at the college level.
There was never much doubt about Hopkins' commitment, making his announcement official on April 30. Hopkins stayed loyal in his time before signing and in similar fashion to other local commits, was a frequent voice on social media about the Missouri recruiting scene.