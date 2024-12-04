Tigers Sign 4-Star Wide Receiver DaMarion Fowlkes
Missouri officially signed 4-Star wide receiver DaMario Fowlkes just days after flipping the talented prospect from Pittsburgh.
Hailing from Olney, Maryland, the 5-foot-10, 175 lb. wideout is a speedy target with the ability to work in the open field and make defenders miss with ease. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in precision and quickness in his route running.
He comes from an athletic family, with his cousin DaMarcus Beasley being the only player in USMNT history to appear in four FIFA World Cups.
The talented wideout had been committed to Pittsburgh since June of this year, but received an offer from Missouri and took a visit to Columbia in late November. He was in town for the Tigers' win over Arkansas. He chooses Missouri over the likes of not only Pittsburgh, but schools like Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Indiana and more.
As of now, Missouri holds the 19th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but is still in play for some of the top talents in the class.
Players like 4-Star edge rushers Tobi Haastrup and Javion Hilson are both on the board as the Tigers look to continue adding to the 2025 class.
If Missouri's top-20 class holds, it will be the third top-20 class for Eli Drinkwitz since his arrival in 2020.