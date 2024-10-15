What Eli Drinkwitz Wanted to See in Mizzou's Win over UMass
Midway through the third quarter against UMass, Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz went on the headset to tell the staff he did not want to run the ball anymore.
By this point, Missouri held a 31-3 lead with less than 25 minutes remaining in the game. Running back Marcus Carroll, filling in for an injured Nate Noel, had shown enough with three touchdowns already. Drinkwitz wanted to see the other part of the offense find some success.
"I wanted to see us develop some chemistry and continuity in the pass game," Drinkwitz said.
On the first play, quarterback Brady Cook rolled to his right on a play-action rollout and found sophomore wide receiver Joshua Manning in the flat. Swerving to the middle of the field, Manning took it 63 yards to the end zone. An explosive play — which the Missouri offense has been lacking —but maybe not the continuity Drinkwitz was looking for.
"(Manning's score) was great but also a little bit disappointing because we were wanting to really just continue to work out the kinks."
After Missouri's passing offense was one of the best in the SEC in 2023, its had its struggles in 2024. Through two games of SEC play, Cook has gone 36-for-50 on passes, throwing for 412 yards and three touchdowns against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.
Cook made one of his best throws on the season, however, two drives after Manning's quick score. He stepped up in the pocket to deliver a dart down to tight end Brett Norfleet, wide open over the middle of the field. The next play, he zipped another pass to Norfleet, this time in the middle of the end zone.
The plays weren't exactly designed to force the ball to Norfleet, but Cook had the time to make his reads. The UMass defense showed a cover 2 look, opening up the middle of the field.
The two-play drive alone gave some more confidence to Drinkwitz, the rest of the coaching staff and players that the unit could still be efficient in the passing game.
"It was just great that the players and the quarterback were on the same page and connected on it."
Missouri will hope this offensive efficiency carries ahead to the rest of the season. The Tigers resume SEC play this week, hosting Auburn.
