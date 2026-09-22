What Mizzou Needs to Fix Before SEC Play Begins

The Missouri Tigers are entering their nine-game Southeastern Conference schedule undefeated through three games and having outscored its opponents 119-52 all while acclimating 30 transfers — including starting quarterback Austin Simmons — a new offensive coordinator and 23 true freshmen. They’re without their best player, 2025 Doak Walker finalist Ahmad Hardy, too, and have battled injuries to starting left tackle Cayden Green and once-projected starting right tackle Josh Atkins.

But if you thought they weren’t ready for SEC Play? There’s a few reasons that bring validity to the claim.

Missouri beat Troy, but certain numbers indicated that it probably shouldn’t have.

Of the 57 FBS games in Week 3, Missouri was one of 12 winners to have a lower net success rate than the team it beat, per Parker Fleming of DropbackHQ. The gap, which favored Troy by a little over 0.050, was the second-biggest discrepancy in favor of the losing team.

📊🏈DID WE REALLY GET BEAT THAT BAD?

Net Success Rates in Week 3 pic.twitter.com/HDtckEw0j8 — parker fleming (@statsowar) September 21, 2026

Many believed that, at some point in the Troy game, Missouri would be able to sub in backups similar to it did in contests against G6 opponents like UMass and Louisiana in 2025. That was not the case, as the offense kept starters on the field most the game and the defense saw a traditional rotation.

“I would have loved to see more guys be able to play, but at the end of the day, we played with who we felt like gave us the best opportunity to win,” Drinkwitz said specifically of the edge group.

The Tigers also played a lowly, now-below .500 Kansas team close through a disastrous first half before pulling away thanks in large to defensive takeaways in the third quarter. Although both were wins, neither were pretty.

"I don't want anybody to think we're sitting here, satisfied, in the locker room," Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said postgame. “We're all disappointed. We know that we can play better.”

Here’s what Missouri needs to fix before beginning SEC play against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Slow Starts

Missouri has dug itself in early holes against both Kansas and Troy, scoring zero points in either first quarter and allowing its opponent to strike first in both games — it trailed Kansas 7-0 despite a missed Jayhawk field goal and trailed Troy 10-0. The Tigers didn’t score until their fourth possession against Kansas and third possession against Troy, the latter of which was via a field goal to cap off an 18-yard drive.

Sep 11, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) blocks the kick of Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig (19) during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State, although getting off to a slow start itself against South Carolina, will strike more often and could put the Tigers in a bigger deficit than seven or 10 points. Led by breakout quarterback Kamario Taylor, the Bulldogs have scored 38 or more points in each of their first three games.

“The whole group's got to understand that we have to start faster and play steadier,” Drinkwitz said. “And if you allow momentum to snowball on you in a game like that, it can get really difficult.”

Penalties

Through three games, Missouri has been penalized the fourth-most times among SEC teams, logging 24 penalties to tie with Tennessee. Many of those have been preventable, such as false starts on wideouts and linemen, pass interferences on defensive backs or holding calls in the trenches.

Against Troy, the Tigers earned nine penalties for 90 yards, just one yard short of the total yardage Simmons gained through the air.

“As an offense as a whole, we got to be more intentional about harping on the details of every play,” Green said of the penalties Tuesday.

Mississippi State is tied for first in the conference with 28 penalties, so unless both teams drastically clean up their acts, a sloppy matchup could be in store in Starkville.

Coverage Lapses

The biggest weakness of Missouri’s defense has been its lapses in coverage that have led to explosive plays. Troy scored two first-half touchdowns Saturday, one of which was a reception by TK Keyes in the intermediate range taken an additional 50-ish yards for a touchdown, and the second of which was a deep ball down the sideline to Howard Kinchen for a 55-yard score.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Troy Trojans wide receiver Tk Keyes (8) runs for a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers on the first play of the game during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deep plays, although not always connected, were open frequently against Kansas, too.

Most of, if not every, quarterback on Missouri’s SEC schedule projects as a better passer than the first three quarterbacks to face off against the Tigers’ defense. The talented signal-callers, with support from schemes around them, will make Missouri pay more often for coverage lapses than its nonconference foes could.

Run Game

A positive sign, Missouri’s run game did seem much improved in its performance against the Trojans compared to what was on display in Weeks 1 and 2. Gaps opened up much wider for Jamal Roberts , and less defenders were in the backfield, leading Roberts to rush for season highs in both yards (128) and yards per carry (5.8).

“The more reps you get; naturally, you just get better,” Green said. “So we just got to build on that this week. Obviously, the competition ramps up significantly in SEC play, so just got to keep getting better.”

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball as Troy Trojans safety Justin Powe (6) attempts the tackle during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since backup tailback Malae Fonoti is out for the season and Hardy remains sidelined — at least until the SEC mandated injury report releases Wednesday evening — Missouri’s rushing attack has been operating short-handed. Its performance against Troy was an enticing turnaround from the first two games, but keeping it up in SEC play will be crucial to completing Missouri’s offense.

“It was great, really finding that rhythm in the running game,” Simmons said. “Honestly, we just got to keep on going. Just keep it consistent this week.”

Passing Attack

Simmons threw for a season-low 91 yards and one touchdown while completing 10 of his 19 attempts against the Trojans. The penalties on the offensive line, miscommunications with wideouts and a few drops didn't help the situation, but at least part of that blame falls on Simmons as well.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass against the Troy Trojans during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we stated in our takeaways piece Sunday, many of the flaws in the passing game felt uncharacteristic. Drinkwitz used the same word to refer to the struggles Tuesday, and Missouri showed reason to believe in an ability of overcoming said flaws.

“We didn't turn the ball over, which in a game like that — although we were frustrated — we didn't allow those frustrations to lead into bad decision making which I think is important,” Drinkwitz said.

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