What Should Expectations Be for Matt Zollers Against Texas A&M?: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on what expectations should be for quarterback Matt Zollers in the first start of his career against Texas A&M in Week 11.
The clip is from the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. You can find the full episode below.
Missouri football enters its toughest matchup of the regular season with a true freshman, Matt Zollers at quarterback to face No. 3 Texas A&M.
In four drives of play against Vanderbilt, Zollers showed the promise that was evident when he was a four-star prospect in high school. The question will be how much of that promise can instantly translate to the college level?
"We knew he was the future of the program as a quarterback position, but the future is now," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I think it's important for us not to put too high of expectations on that. He does not have to win this game by himself, he's got a really good core players around him."
In Missouri's first game against a top-10 opponent this season — against then-No. 8 Alabama — Missouri sold itself short by failing to play a four-quarter game on all three phases. Despite that, Missouri lost just 27-24 after an interception from quarterback Beau Pribula on the final drive.
The Tigers were much closer to that in its second top-10 matchup, losing 10-17 to then-No. 10 Vanderbilt in Week 9.
Missouri will need to play a complete game to take down the Aggies, but Zollers also seems more than capable of being able to step up for the Tigers.
Here's the morning buzz for Saturday, Nov. 8
Mizzou's Friday Results
Men's basketball won 89-84 over SEMO - RECAP
Mizzou's Weekend Schedule
Saturday
Football: vs. No. 3 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. on ABC — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Tennis: Day 2 at the San Diego State Fall Classic
Sunday
Wrestling: Tiger Style Invite at 10 a.m. — Watch
Men's basketball: vs. VMI at 3:30 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis will earn his first NFL start Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers, according to head coach Sean McVay. Mevis singed with the Rams' practice squad Wednesday.
- Missouri will host an in-state 2026 quarterback prospect Saturday.
- Missouri baseball earned the commitment of Ryker Mahnke, a outfielder/midfielder from Lawrence, Kansas.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"The adjustment was – I had no plan. The Lymphoma was unexpected; it's in remission now, and I go every six months for treatment."- Gary Pinkel
On This Date in Mizzou History
November 8, 1997: Mizzou fans started to wonder what may be buried under the north end zone at Memorial Stadium when No. 1 Nebraska scored on fourth down during the final seconds of regulation, and then went on to win in overtime 45-38. The north end zone was also where the Tigers lost the Fifth-Down Game in 1990.
