SEMO Provides Scare for Mizzou, But Tigers Hold On in Home Opener
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Don’t call it a comeback, but Missouri did need a late effort in order to squeak out a 89-84 victory over SEMO in its second game of the season.
It wasn’t until Mark Mitchell raced through the paint to push through a layup that Missouri was able to put itself back in the driver seat, breaking a tie to give Missouri a 78-76 lead that the Tigers would hold for the remainder of the game. A free-throw from Mitchell afterward added another point.
Missouri made itself work much harder than it likely needed to in order to take down a mid-major team that lost by 25 points to an Atlantic 10 team, St. Louis, to open the season.
There were four lead changes in the second half. For the final 15 minutes of the game, the score was kept within five points until the final minute. There wasn’t a single moment of comfortability for the Tigers once SEMO took a lead with 5:10 remaining in the first half. SEMO led for 12:55 of the game overall.
Two issues that were present in the first game of the season for Missouri persisted Friday night — turnovers and missed free throws. The Tigers gave up 19 turnovers that led to 13 points for SEMO. Missouri also made just 19 of its 31 free-throw attempts.
Those issues were what led to Missouri slipping midway through the first half. After scoring 12 unanswered points to begin the game, the Tigers allowed 41 points through just the last 13 minutes of the half, entering the break trailing 51-46.
Missouri made just 3 of its 10 free-throw attempts in the first half — star forward Mark Mitchell missed all of his first six attempts from the line. The Tigers also gave up five turnovers in the first 10 minutes of play, ending the early momentum they were able to build.
While the turnovers have been a significant factor, Missouri’s offense as a whole has looked scattered to begin the season. Both Anthony Robinson II and T.O. Barrett at point guard have looked as if they’re playing rushed.
The Tigers can only hope the issues in their first two games have been due to what head coach Dennis Gates termed “early-season jitters,” and not deeper-rooted problems.
Missouri will play again in just two days, hosting VMI at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.