What Transfer Gavin Hoffman Adds to Mizzou Tight End Room
The Missouri Tigers made their first dip into the spring transfer portal Friday morning, adding former Iowa tight end Gavin Hoffman.
Hoffman adds some impressive athleticism and size to a Missouri tight end group that already featured a good mix of both of those traits. Hoffman makes for some interesting decisions the coaching staff will have to make when it comes to splitting up playing time.
Hoffman is similar to the group's leader, Brett Norfleet. The two can create mismatches with their size in the receiving and blocking game. Norfleet stands at 6'6, 260 pounds, and Hoffman at 6'5" and 245 pounds. Hoffman was listed at 220 pounds as a four-star high school prospect, so has clearly added on some functional blocking size during his time at Iowa.
Even with that size though, Hoffman has maintained impressive athletic measurements. According to a post on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hoffman recently posted measurements of 40.8 on the vertical jump, 10'1" on the broad jump, and 1.54 on the 10-yard split.
Redshirt freshman Jude James is in a similar boat to Hoffman in that regard. James weighed in at 200 pounds out of high school, but is now up to 230 after his first year with the program. Hoffman and James both played receiver and tight end in high school, and that receiving ability is evident in both of their playing styles.
James was originally recruited as a position-less athlete, so it makes sense why he didn't add on more weight to fit the tight end archetype until Missouri decided to place him there.
After not playing in his first year, James did have an impressive spring and should still compete for opportunities this season, even with Hoffman now in the equation.
Arguably the most reliable pure blocker in the group though is rising junior Jordon Harris. He especially earned opportunities when Norfleet missed parts of 2024 with a shoulder injury.
Finally, Missouri added Colorado State transfer Vince Brown through the transfer portal in December, but it's difficult to see exactly what role Brown could establish for himself outside of being a depth piece.
James is likely the main factor in just how much time Hoffman will receive this fall. Norfleet's role is pretty solidified, and Harris isn't expected to be much of a contributor in the receiving game.
The Missouri offense is a great fit for versatile tight ends like Norfleet, James and Hoffman. The wide-zone system values tight ends who can move defensive bodies horizontally, but who can also run routes downfield to open up the play-action game.
Hoffman also offers great ability as a red-zone receiver. He also played basketball in high school, which is evident from his ability as a high-point catcher.
Hoffman, a Overland Park, Kansas native, has some familaal ties to Missouri as well; he's the cousing of women's basketball great Sophie Cunningham. Missouri was involved in his recruiting out of high school. Turns out second time was the charm for the Tigers with the athletic weapon.