Where Missouri Football Ranks After Week 5
After opening SEC play with a 30-27 win in double overtime over Vanderbilt, the Missouri Tigers enjoyed an off week in Week 5. Meanwhile, the rest of the college football carried on, with multiple upsets shaking things up near the top.
Three of Missouri's future opponents are ranked in the top 25, including its upcoming opponent, Texas A&M.
Here's the full list of rankings after Week 5 of the season.
This post will be updated when the AP Top 25 Poll is released at 1 p.m. CDT.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas, 29, 5-0, 1339 points
2. Alabama, 19, 4-0, 1330 points
3. Ohio State, 7, 4-0, 1281 points
4. Tennessee, 4-0, 1163 points
5. Georgia, 3-1, 1153 points
6. Oregon, 4-0, 1090 points
7. Penn State, 4-0, 1062 points
8. Miami (FL), 5-0, 981 points
9. Missouri, 4-0, 948 points
10. Michigan, 4-1, 792 points
11. Ole Miss, 4-1, 743 points
12. LSU, 4-1, 725 points
13. Notre Dame, 4-1, 702 points
14. Clemson, 3-1, 671 points
15. USC, 3-1, 660 points
16. Iowa State, 4-0, 500 points
17. Oklahoma, 4-1, 470 points
18. Utah, 4-1, 408 points
19. BYU, 5-0, 375 points
20. Kansas State, 4-1, 242 points
21. Texas A&M, 4-1, 198 points
22. Louisville, 3-1, 197 points
23. UNLV, 4-0, 180 points
24. Indiana, 5-0, 143 points
25. Illinois, 4-1, 122 points
Schools dropped out: No. 20 Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes: Boise State 103;Pittsburgh 51;Arizona 44;Rutgers 35;Iowa 29;James Madison 25;Duke 22;Kentucky 17;Oklahoma State 15;SMU 14;Nebraska 12;Navy 9;Colorado 9;Boston College 6;Army West Point 3;UCF 2;Liberty 2;Tulane 1;South Carolina 1
