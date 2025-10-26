Where Mizzou Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Poll After Vanderbilt Loss
The Missouri Tigers took a dip in the national rankings following a 17-10 loss on the road in Week 9 at Vanderbilt.
In typical Missouri football fashion, it took a windy road of twists and turns for the game to end that way. This game did come down to the very final seconds, but Missouri wasn't able to squeak it out like it usually does.
The score at the end of the first half was 3-3 and the Tigers had Vanderbilt right where they wanted. Things took a negative turn for Missouri when quarterback Beau Pribula exited the game with an apparent injury, which turned out to be a dislocated ankle. He's now expected to miss the rest of the regular season, at a minimum.
That prompted freshman Matt Zollers to enter the game at quarterback.
"(He had) fourth-down conversions to give us a chance, and then when they took the lead, to drive the ball down and score was really impressive," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the loss. "So the moment wasn't too big for him."
Zollers, all things considered, played well. He threw a touchdown pass to tight end Jude James to even the score and nearly completed a heroic Hail Mary that would've tied it once more as time expired. His heave to the end zone was caught by Kevin Coleman Jr., but was ruled just inches short.
It's difficult to ignore the negative cloud that is Pribula's injury, but the Tigers did play one of their best games of the season. The offense seemed to have rhythm and the run game finally looked freed up, all behind an offensive line that was creating rushing holes and giving whichever quarterback time to throw.
The Tigers nearly secured a potentially season-changing win, despite the injury to their quarterback. A win over Vanderbilt would've vaulted Missouri up the national polls and helped to enhance its College Football Playoff odds.
Check out where the Tigers stand in the national rankings below.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (62), 7-0, 1598
2. Indiana, 8-0, 1524
3. Texas A&M, (2), 8-0, 1478
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1381
5. Georgia, 6-1, 1331
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1254
7. Georgia Tech, 8-0, 1183
8. Ole Miss, 7-1, 1173
9. Miami (FL), 6-1, 1029
10. BYU, 8-0, 1023
11. Vanderbilt, 7-1, 1004
12. Notre Dame, 5-2, 849
13. Texas Tech, 7-1, 845
14. Tennessee, 6-2, 683
15. Virginia, 7-1, 658
16. Cincinnati, 7-1, 565
17. Louisville, 6-1, 544
18. Oklahoma, 6-2, 495
19. Texas, 6-2, 456
20. Missouri, 6-2, 423
21. Michigan, 6-2, 302
22. Houston, 7-1, 215
23. Navy, 7-0, 144
24. Utah, 6-2, 129
25. Memphis, 7-1, 105
Receiving votes
Iowa 85, USC 77, Tulane 65, Washington 60, South Florida 24, LSU 19, James Madison 18, Pittsburgh 15, San Diego State 14, North Texas 11, TCU 7, UNLV 6, Nebraska 4, Arizona State 2, Wake Forest 1, Boise State 1.
AP Poll
This will be updated once it's released at 1 p.m.