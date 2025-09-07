Where Mizzou Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Poll After Week 2
The Missouri Tigers are coming off a huge 42-31 win over the Kansas Jayhawks in a game that hadn't been played in 14 years.
In all truth, the Tigers looked good on both sides of the ball. It wasn't a perfect game and plenty of mistakes were made throughout it, but they did do more than enough to win.
Missouri did go down 21-6 at the end of the first quarter, stunning a very loud and hostile Faurot Field. That required an immediate response from the Tigers, which quarterback Beau Pribula and the rest of the Missouri offense helped with.
The Jayhawks didn't score any more points in the first half and the Tigers managed to tie the game heading into halftime. Pribula got the Missouri offense rolling after that.
"I think the offensive staff did an excellent job not being emotional and focusing on, hey, we need to correct this," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "This is what we saw. This is exactly what we need to do."
Pribula was beyond impressive all game long, moving past the mistakes he was making to continously make big plays. He was clutch down the stretch and continued to put the Tigers in scoring position.
"There's a lot to improve on, but in the biggest moments, in the toughest times on fourth down, he was nails," Drinkwitz said.
Here's where the Tigers rank in the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 following their Week 2 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (62), 2-0, 1668
2. Penn State, (4), 2-0, 1576
3. Georgia, 2-0, 1488
4. LSU, (1), 2-0, 1472
5. Oregon, 2-0, 1423
6. Miami (FL), 2-0, 1330
7. Texas, 1-1, 1288
8. Notre Dame, 0-1, 1041
9. Illinois, 2-0, 1019
10. South Carolina, 2-0, 1007
11. Clemson, 1-1, 995
12. Florida State, 2-0, 843
13. Ole Miss, 2-0, 803
14. Iowa State, 3-0, 794
15. Tennessee, 2-0, 733
16. Oklahoma, 2-0, 693
17. Texas A\&M, 2-0, 514
18. Alabama, 1-1, 436
19. Indiana, 2-0, 425
20. Texas Tech, 2-0, 362
21. Utah, 2-0, 270
22. Michigan, 1-1, 241
23. South Florida, 2-0, 232
24. Arizona State, 1-1, 206
25. BYU, 2-0, 169
Receiving votes
Missouri 142, Louisville 88, USC 87, SMU 87, Florida 68, Auburn 57, Tulane 55, TCU 36, Georgia Tech 26, Nebraska 19, Navy 16, Washington 15, Mississippi State 15, Memphis 11, Baylor 9, Vanderbilt 7, Kansas 4, UNLV 3, Pittsburgh 1, North Carolina State 1.
